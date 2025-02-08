US President Donald Trump previously vowed to end the war in Ukraine, claiming he could broker peace between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours – “before I even become president.” However, this promise has proven to be wildly false. The war continues with no signs of a swift resolution. Trump also said in December that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine would be harder to achieve than one in the Middle East.

However, discussions around peace negotiations have gained momentum in recent months, with increasing diplomatic engagement and growing international pressure to find a resolution to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Marco Rubio recently stated in an interview that Russia’s war had set Ukraine back by a century, but that both Ukraine and the Kremlin would ultimately have to make compromises to reach an end to the conflict.

“We think what Putin did was terrible: invading a country, the atrocities he’s committed. He did horrible things. But the dishonesty that has existed is that we somehow led people to believe that Ukraine would be able not just to defeat Russia but destroy them, push them all the way back to what the world looked like in 2012 or 2014, before the Russians took Crimea and the like,” said Rubio.

He went on to argue that current Western policy has effectively prolonged the conflict without a realistic endgame. “What they’ve been asking for the last year and a half, is to fund a stalemate, a protracted stalemate, in which human suffering continues,” Rubio added.

Trump recently added that the US has held “very serious” talks with Moscow about ending the war in Ukraine, suggesting that discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to “significant” action soon. Speaking at the White House, Trump emphasized the urgency of stopping the conflict. “Whatever I can do to stop it,” he said. However, he provided no concrete details on potential measures or outcomes.

Then, on Feb. 2, Trump stated that talks involving Ukraine and Russia were making progress, though he provided few details. “We have meetings and discussions scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia, and I believe they are actually going pretty well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported that Ukrainian forces neutralized approximately 15,000 Russian soldiers in the Pokrovsk sector of the Donetsk region throughout January.

President Trump may have dropped his campaign claim of ending the Ukraine war in 24 hours, but his 100-day deadline for envoy Keith Kellogg and reluctance to fund Ukraine’s military make a frozen conflict on Europe’s borders more likely than ever. Frozen conflicts have been a favorite tool of the Kremlin’s since the 1990s.

However, Trump has also spoken about additional sanctions against Russia if they’re not willing to cooperate.

“Zelensky told me he wants to make a deal, I don’t know if Putin does... He might not. I think he should make a deal. I think he’s destroying Russia by not making a deal,” Trump said. “I think, Russia is kinda in big trouble,” he added.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed concern over initial peace talks between Russia and the United States that exclude Ukraine, warning of the potential risks. “If there will be direct talks between America and Russia without Ukraine, it is very dangerous, I think,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky also noted that “Ukrainians want this more than anyone else in the world because the war is happening here, the losses are ours, our people, our independence.” At the same time, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, in a recently published article wrote that “Ukraine today stands at a crossroads: to align with Russia or to vanish from the world map altogether.”

As diplomatic chatter continues, those on the battlefield have a different perspective. Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the frontline have expressed mixed views on Trump and his approach to ending the war.

Positive feelings

Serhiy, known as “Myha,” leads nighttime drone bombing operations for the Yasni Ochi drone unit of the 23rd Mechanized Brigade, said: “The attitude among the soldiers is very positive. We all hope that Trump will help as he promised, and I believe his approach is the right one.”

Some Ukrainian soldiers have expressed frustration with President Biden’s cautious approach, feeling that his hesitancy and concern over provoking Russia have led to delays in critical military support. Reuters reported that “in the final year of President Joe Biden’s term, decisions on key shipments and weapons in Ukraine were stalled not just by months of congressional delays, but also by internal debates over escalation risks with Russia.”

Dima (“Passport”), a company commander in the 98th Separate Territorial Defense Battalion, said that Biden helped Ukraine, but could not take decisive action. “Now we wait for Trump to take bolder action,” said Dima.

Ivan (“Yasen”) from the 28th Mechanized Brigade, believes that Trump’s ultimate interests align with Ukraine’s. “Ukraine has become the global economic outpost of world democracy. Biden helped preserve our independence, while Trump will help solidify it. Trump undoubtedly needs Ukraine, and this aligns our interests in shaping Ukrainian statehood,” Ivan said.

Ivan from the 28th Mechanized Brigade has been fighting in the Toretsk sector throughout 2024. Photo: David Kirichenko

Skepticism

Vasyl (“Whiskas”), commander of an aerial reconnaissance unit for Ukraine’s 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, expressed skepticism about Trump’s promises regarding the war.

“I have a skeptical attitude toward Trump and his statements. I tend to trust people whose words are backed by actions,” he said. He noted that while Trump has made numerous statements about ending the war, his promises have often been tied to specific timeframes without a clear understanding of the realities on the ground.

“He has made many statements tied to specific timeframes, but there is still no clear understanding of what exactly should be done,” Vasyl explained.

“I believe that he will end the war, but it will not be a victory for Ukraine. No matter how it is presented, it will simply be a frozen conflict. Whatever Russia promises, it will never abandon its ambitions.”

Members of the Yasni Ochi drone unit on a night drone bombing mission in Chasiv Yar. Photo: David Kirichenko

Drawing comparisons between political leaders, Vasyl noted that it is difficult to judge presidents until they take concrete action. “It is difficult to draw parallels between presidents when no concrete decisions have been made yet. The job of politicians is to talk, so comparisons take time.”

He also acknowledged the toll the war has taken on Ukrainian troops and civilians, saying many are desperate for any chance at peace.

“The soldiers and people are already too exhausted and are ready to grasp at any chance – like a drowning man clinging to a straw – to achieve even some semblance of peace.”

Complex perspectives

Danilo (“Kasper”), a drone pilot from the 108th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, described the complexity of soldiers’ perspectives on the war’s potential end.

“It is very difficult to answer this question. Every soldier has their own thoughts on the matter, and they are all completely different.”

He acknowledged the appeal of potential negotiations but also the heavy cost that might come with them. “On one hand, the fact that negotiations are likely and that Trump is pushing for them is great, but on the other hand, I understand that we will lose territory, and that cost is immense.”

For him, the greatest concern is not land, but the sacrifices already made. “And I’m not talking about money – I mean my brothers-in-arms who have died or been wounded.”

Despite his exhaustion, he fears that ending the war too soon could lead to history repeating itself. “Yes, I am tired. I want this to end as soon as possible, but I don’t want everything to repeat itself again. And it will repeat.”

Andriy (“Melnyk”), from the 109th Territorial Defense Brigade, no longer dwells on the issue, simply stating: “I don’t believe anyone anymore. I just do everything that is my duty. If Trump helps, we will be grateful. If not, we will keep fighting.”