As Kyiv Post previously reported, a batch of “Skyzone Cobra X v4” goggles, used to control first-person view (FPV) drones, that had been sent to Russian military units in early February contained improvised explosive device (IEDs) designed to function when the equipment was in use.

Following reports by pro-Kremlin milbloggers that several Russian drone operators had been injured while using the goggles when the hidden IEDs functioned. A source from Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) informed Kyiv Post on Thursday that it had carried out the operation.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

During January and early February around 80 sets of the FPV goggles had been sent through several different Russian volunteer groups to various Russian armed forces drone units. HUR concealed around 15 grams (half an ounce) of plastic explosive, a detonator and a battery inside the equipment’s casing near a cooling fan which sits close to the user’s temple.

Advertisement

Between Feb. 4 to 7 at least eight Russian drone pilots were seriously injured, possibly blinded, after the bombs inside the goggles functioned while they were wearing them.

The HUR IEDs prepared for installing in the batch of “Skyzone Cobra X v4” goggles. Photo: HUR

Crutches vs. Drones: Combat Videos Show Crippled Russian Troops Sent Into Combat
Other Topics of Interest

Crutches vs. Drones: Combat Videos Show Crippled Russian Troops Sent Into Combat

Multiple videos circulating on social media show that seriously injured Russian troops are being forced to fight - on crutches, with open wounds or even without limbs.

“Today, the horrors of war are unfolding quite literally before the eyes of enemy FPV pilots. This is a well-deserved punishment for the war crimes Russian occupiers commit against Ukraine every day,” the HUR source said.

“Now, divine retribution is descending en masse upon FPV drone pilots of the Russian Federation for the innocent lives they have taken and the atrocities they commit. Soon, there will be many more such cases, as the so-called ‘Banderite hideouts’ producing surprise-loaded goggles for Russian occupiers are no longer limited to the Ukrainian Carpathians – they now exist deep in Russian Siberia as well,” a member of the team who put the operation into practice said.

Advertisement

HUR sources said that this and similar complex operations against the Russian enemy continue.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko

The youngest journalist at Kyiv Post, Kateryna, investigates today's most important topics, from geopolitical challenges and defense strategies to stories that change the course of events. She explores the secrets of Ukraine's intelligence services and shows the hidden side of global events. Her passion is uncovering secrets that change history. Born and lives in Kyiv. 

More on HUR
N. Korean Troops and Upgraded Missiles Boost Russia’s War Effort – Budanov Budanov
N. Korean Troops and Upgraded Missiles Boost Russia’s War Effort – Budanov
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
2d ago
Key Electronic Warfare Systems Destroyed in Russia Before Reaching Combat Zone War in Ukraine
Key Electronic Warfare Systems Destroyed in Russia Before Reaching Combat Zone
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 17
Explosions Destroy Russian Anti-Drone Radars – Ukrainian Sabotage? Drones
Explosions Destroy Russian Anti-Drone Radars – Ukrainian Sabotage?
By Julia Struck
Feb. 14
‘Everything Covered in Blood and Bones’ – Intercepted Call Reveals Heavy Russian Losses in Kharkiv Region HUR
‘Everything Covered in Blood and Bones’ – Intercepted Call Reveals Heavy Russian Losses in Kharkiv Region
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 3
Read Next
Moscow Targets Ukrainian Energy as Trump’s Keith Kellogg Visits Kyiv Ukraine
Moscow Targets Ukrainian Energy as Trump’s Keith Kellogg Visits Kyiv
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles Blinded 8 Russian Drone Operators China
Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles Blinded 8 Russian Drone Operators
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Crutches vs. Drones: Combat Videos Show Crippled Russian Troops Sent Into Combat Drones
Crutches vs. Drones: Combat Videos Show Crippled Russian Troops Sent Into Combat
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Quarter Million Without Heat and Power: Kyiv, Odesa Under Russian Attack Kyiv
Quarter Million Without Heat and Power: Kyiv, Odesa Under Russian Attack
By Julia Struck
1d ago
« Previous 30,000 European Troops for Ukraine? Starmer to Present Plan to Trump
Next » ‘They Have the Cards’ – Trump Says Russia Has the Upper Hand Over Kyiv in Negotiations