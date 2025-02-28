Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the US for a meeting with President Donald Trump to sign a much-anticipated security deal including Ukraine’s mineral resources after having a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

“Our discussions focused on the continued military assistance for Ukraine, relevant legislative initiatives, my meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, our vision for ending the war, and the importance of robust security guarantees” Zelensky said in an X post after the meeting with congresspeople.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 27, 2025. Starmer is meeting Trump to plead for a US backstop to any Ukraine ceasefire, insisting it would be the only way to stop Russia's Vladimir Putin from invading again. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands at the end of a joint press conference in the East Room to the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Other Topics of Interest Zelensky Calls Macron and NATO Chief After Dispute with Trump The Elysee Palace confirmed that Macron and Zelensky had a conversation but did not share details. Zelensky was also in contact with Rutte, Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller reported.

“We take pride in having strategic partners and friends like the United States,” he wrote. “We are grateful for the unwavering bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine throughout all three years of Russia’s full-scale aggression.”

Trump met Zelensky outside the White House, as is custom when a state dignitary visits the US, offering him a firm handshake and pat on the back before welcoming the Ukrainian leader into the building.

Advertisement

Zelensky traveled with his trusted chief-of-staff, Andriy Yermak – who uncharacteristically donned a business suit and tie – and Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, who wore the typical olive-colored uniforms that have become associated with Ukraine’s war-time government.

The two leaders are expected to sign the agreement after a week of contradicting statements by officials from both governments over whether the meeting – or accord – would actually happen.