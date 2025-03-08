The US government is reportedly exploring ways to ease sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.

“The White House has asked the Treasury Department to explore options for easing energy sanctions ahead of expected talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war,” Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The move by the Trump administration represents a reversal in course, as under former President Joe Biden, the US had attempted to deprive Russia of financial revenues enabling it pursue its war goals in Ukraine.

Meeting with reporters on Friday, Trump said that he “believes” Putin and thought it would be easier to work with Russia to achieve a ceasefire than Ukraine.

When asked by a reporter whether a block on US military shipments and intelligence sharing with Ukraine was enabling Russia to attack Ukrainians, Trump replied: “I think he’s doing what anybody else would do.”

That evening, after the press conference, an overnight Russian strike led to the deaths of at least 12 more Ukrainians

Earlier in the week, the US was drawing up plans to potentially lift Russian sanctions on select entities and individuals, but it had not been clear whether the initiative would include Russia’s enormous oil and gas industry.