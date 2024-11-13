Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-13-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-13-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The Estonian foreign ministry’s undersecretary for political affairs told Kyiv Post Tallinn’s cooperation is independent of who assumes office in the US, be it Democrats or Republicans.
Martin Roger, undersecretary for political affairs from Estonia’s foreign ministry, reiterated his country’s support for Ukraine and said Tallinn would continue to work with the upcoming US administration following the US elections, regardless of who’s in office.
Roger previously worked as Estonia’s Director General for NATO and Transatlantic Relations.
The trip comes as Trump’s election victory, coupled with a political crisis in Germany, heightens fears about the future of assistance for Ukraine at a key point in the fight against Russia’s invasion
US top diplomat Antony Blinken will meet with NATO and EU officials Wednesday to urgently discuss ramping up support for Ukraine before Donald Trump reclaims the White House -- potentially jeopardising future aid.
After landing in Brussels late Tuesday, the secretary of state's one-day visit will see him meet NATO chief Mark Rutte, European Union diplomacy boss Josep Borrell, his successor Kaja Kallas and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
The US President-elect chooses Fox News host, little-known NATO-critic and Trump loyalist as Secretary of Defense over more seasoned party members.
Pete Hegseth, a Fox News co-host, author, and National Guard veteran, has been nominated to lead the world’s most powerful military as Secretary of Defense. He has been a staunch supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump and a harsh critic of NATO for years.
The 44-year-old, served as an infantry officer in the National Guard, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan, and was awarded two Bronze Star medals, his official website says. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and now co-hosts Fox and Friends Weekend as well as serves as a host for Fox Nation. He has also written multiple books, including The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free, published earlier this year. The presenter has been outspoken about combatting “woke-ness” in the military.
The Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defenses activated across the capital, with sounds of explosions reported in multiple areas.
In the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 13, Russia launched a coordinated assault on Kyiv, deploying a range of aerial weaponry, including Kh-101 cruise missiles fired from TU-195 strategic bombers and four ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region.
The air raid alarm sounded across the capital around 6:37 a.m., with the first explosions reported by Kyiv Post correspondents at approximately 7:15 a.m.
The administration has worked to convince lawmakers and the business community to agree on a historic tax hike for three months, but Zelensky has neither signed the law nor exercised his veto power.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has not signed the tax bill aiming to provide $1.3 billion more in tax revenues and mobilize another $3.1 billion in 2025, in a delay might jeopardize billion-dollar revenues needed for defense efforts, according to the Verkhovna Rada website.
The delayed revenue now puts at risk funds to be allocated for ongoing defense efforts, including paying salaries to military personnel, and purchasing weapons, ammunition, etc.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Trump taps Florida rep and Special Forces vet to advise on foreign policy; Some 19K Ukrainian children still missing in Russia, Kyiv says; Moscow continues attacks on energy grid in border towns.
US President-Elect Donald Trump on Tuesday selected Florida congressman Mike Waltz to serve as his national security adviser in 2025, perhaps the most influential role in US government outside of the President when it comes to crafting foreign policy.
Waltz, a former Green Beret and decorated combat veteran, was described by Trump as “a nationally recognized leader in national security” and “an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism.” He has been called “hawkish” on China but received a “poor” grade on the report card from the group “GOP for Ukraine” after voting down two proposed appropriations for Kyiv in 2024 and voicing approval for several Ukraine-aid measures in 2022 and 2023.