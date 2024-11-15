Search

LIVE Updated 2h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-15-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-15-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
5h ago

‘Russia Will Maintain Its Goals in Ukraine’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 15

‘Russia Will Maintain Its Goals in Ukraine’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 15
By John Moretti
2h ago

European foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine aid in Warsaw; SBU assassinates Black Sea Fleet captain; IMF to send $1.1B tranche to Kyiv in December; ISW says Putin still wants ‘full capitulation’

The Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Thursday reported that, according to sources at that country’s foreign ministry, the top diplomats from France, Germany and Poland will meet next Tuesday in Warsaw to discuss the future of aid to Ukraine.

Expected to join Annalena Baerbock, Jean-Noel Barrot and Radoslaw Sikorski are Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister Andriy Sybiha

