The Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Thursday reported that, according to sources at that country’s foreign ministry, the top diplomats from France, Germany and Poland will meet next Tuesday in Warsaw to discuss the future of aid to Ukraine.

Expected to join Annalena Baerbock, Jean-Noel Barrot and Radoslaw Sikorski are Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister Andriy Sybiha

and his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani. The Polish ministry said the main topics of discussion will include the future of aid to Ukraine and strengthening NATO’s eastern borders, and the new political landscape resulting from the election of NATO-skeptical Donald Trump as US President and his goal of ending the war in Ukraine in short order.

PAP also reported that the same foreign ministers of the Weimar Triangle (Poland, Germany and France) had a phone call on Nov. 2 about European security policy and the future of European relations with the United States.

Separately, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke with NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday in Warsaw, and announced over the weekend that he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as leaders of Nordic and Baltic states soon to discuss transatlantic cooperation and the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne on Wednesday cited sources within Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) stated that is operatives conducted a successful special operation in Crimea to assassinate a Russian naval officer who fired cruise missiles at Ukrainian civilian targets in 2022.

The SBU said its agent planted a bomb on the car owned by Chief of Staff Captain First Rank Valery Trankovsky, of the 41st Missile Boat Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet, blowing it up and killing him.

Sevastopol occupation governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported that a car exploded there on Wednesday morning, killing a Russian soldier, but did not identify him. Razvozhaev said at the time that authorities had not ruled out sabotage, and that Moscow’s occupation administration will likely further crackdown against those it deems to be pro-Ukrainian as a result.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) identified geolocated footage on social media showing the destroyed car in Sevastopol, noting that what were likely Ukrainian partisans have conducted three assassinations of Russian occupation and military officials in the past two months.