Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 1h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-21-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-21-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-21-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
6h ago

‘They Don’t Lead With Mechanized Forces Anymore’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 21

‘They Don’t Lead With Mechanized Forces Anymore’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 21
...
By John Moretti
1h ago

US intends to cancel $4.7B in Kyiv debt, re-open its Embassy there; Washington also announces another $275M for Ukraine along with the controversial release of anti-personnel mines.

US President Joe Biden’s administration said it planned to forgive about $4.65 billion in debt from Ukraine, representing about half of the loans extended to Kyiv in April, 2024.

Technically, Congress has the opportunity to reject that measure, but at a US State Department briefing on Wednesday, spokesman Matthew Miller said he does no expect the legislature to do so.

Read more

‘Cannot Be Treated Seriously Yet’ – Expert on New US Provision of Antipersonnel Mines to Ukraine

‘Cannot Be Treated Seriously Yet’ – Expert on New US Provision of Antipersonnel Mines to Ukraine
...
By Katie Livingstone
7h ago

Ukraine can always benefit from receiving more weapons, but measuring the expected impact of the new American mines provision is more complicated, the expert said.

US President Joe Biden's decision on Wednesday to approve the provision of anti-personnel landmines (APL) to Ukraine may not have the impact allies are hoping for, according to one Kyiv-based munitions expert. 

While any additional allowance will help increase Ukraine’s arsenal of weapons it can use against Russia, a lack of details about the timeline of the provision and what will be included gives little confidence that the move will have a significant impact on the front, the expert said. And a lot depends on the type and quantity of the mines that are given.

Read more