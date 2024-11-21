Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-21-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-21-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
US intends to cancel $4.7B in Kyiv debt, re-open its Embassy there; Washington also announces another $275M for Ukraine along with the controversial release of anti-personnel mines.
US President Joe Biden’s administration said it planned to forgive about $4.65 billion in debt from Ukraine, representing about half of the loans extended to Kyiv in April, 2024.
Technically, Congress has the opportunity to reject that measure, but at a US State Department briefing on Wednesday, spokesman Matthew Miller said he does no expect the legislature to do so.
Ukraine can always benefit from receiving more weapons, but measuring the expected impact of the new American mines provision is more complicated, the expert said.
US President Joe Biden's decision on Wednesday to approve the provision of anti-personnel landmines (APL) to Ukraine may not have the impact allies are hoping for, according to one Kyiv-based munitions expert.
While any additional allowance will help increase Ukraine’s arsenal of weapons it can use against Russia, a lack of details about the timeline of the provision and what will be included gives little confidence that the move will have a significant impact on the front, the expert said. And a lot depends on the type and quantity of the mines that are given.