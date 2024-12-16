Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-16-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-16-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Travelling opportunities to and within Poland by rail eased.
PKP Intercity has launched a series of new international train routes linking major Polish cities like Gdańsk, Poznań, and Wrocław with Prague.
The expanded offer includes the Baltic Express, a connection between the Tricity and Prague, via the Polish cities of Poznań and Wrocław and the Czech city of Pardubice.
The flight also carried members from the diplomatic missions of Belarus, North Korea and Abkhazia.
Russia's foreign ministry said it has evacuated some of its diplomatic staff from Syria Sunday, a week after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.
"On December 15, the withdrawal of part of the personnel of the Russian (diplomatic) representation in Damascus was carried out by a special flight of the Russian Air Force from the Hmeimim airbase" in Syria, the ministry's crisis situations department said on Telegram.
The West is responsible for whether Ukraine wins or loses the war. It must be held accountable and the most obvious source of funds to secure Ukraine’s victory is hiding in plain sight.
Ukraine can win the war against Russia. It has all the troops it needs – about one million men and women under arms. It does not need to mobilize more soldiers. The late Columbia University Professor Charles Tilly coined the expression “wars form nations,” and this war has cemented the Ukrainian nation. Ukrainian soldiers do not fight out of fear or for the hope of great remuneration as with Russian soldiers, but for Ukraine.
Western support for Ukraine has been substantial, though insufficient. The apparent but unspoken Western idea has been to allow Ukraine to survive, but not to win. This is as immoral as mistaken. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not need Ukrainian territory. He needs permanent war to stay in power. If he suborns Ukraine, he will have to proceed with other wars. Therefore, Ukraine’s victory is crucial for the security of Europe. For Putin, a bad war is better than a good peace, because he needs war to justify his domestic repression. Russia’s main problem is Putin, just as Bashar Al-Assad was Syria’s fundamental problem.
Scholz will face parliament Monday to trigger the process towards February 23 elections.
Germany's embattled Chancellor Olaf Scholz will face parliament Monday to trigger the process towards February 23 elections, in the hope that he can weather a political crisis and win a second term.
Scholz, 66, whose coalition collapsed last month, has called a confidence vote which he is expected to lose, clearing the way for the dissolution of the Bundestag and a return to the ballot box.
But while Assad left Syria, Russia stood by, plundering what it needed: military bases in the Mediterranean and access to the remaining natural resources.
You can tell a lot about a person from the company they keep. And in the great schoolyard of geopolitics, Russia is the school bully who promises you protection when you face a serious threat.
He gives you a pat on the back, clenches his fist, and assures you that he will stand between you and trouble. You feel safe, almost powerful, when you lean on him. However, once the fight commences, the bully—your “protector”—suddenly vanishes, gazing off into the clouds or tying his shoelaces, seemingly uninterested in the entire situation. At best, he throws you something like, “Hang in there, you’re doing great! I’m here.” Of course, you come out of this fight puffed up like a beekeeper’s apprentice, without all your teeth.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Zelensky says “Grain from Ukraine” for Syria ensures global food security; Russia wants to keep some bases in Syria; Russian assault in Siversk shows Kremlin forces adapting to Ukrainian tactics.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly remarks that the “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian program for Syria could “become a foundation for us in moving toward real peace.”
According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the “Grain from Ukraine” was launched by President Zelensky on Nov. 26, 2022, and “presented during the first inaugural International Food Security Summit in Kyiv. As a result of the Summit, the Grain from Ukraine program has accumulated support in the amount of about $220 million.”