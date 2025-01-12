Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-12-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-12-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Greenland, a largely autonomous Danish territory, as well as the Panama Canal, were both needed “for economic security,” Trump said, refusing to rule out using military muscle to take them by force.
Colonial talk is back.
With the countdown to US President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House, Europeans have discussed for months how to avoid ending up on his menu.
Switzerland isn’t the only option. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has also offered to host a Trump-Putin meeting.
Switzerland says it’s ready to host a meeting between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk about ending the war in Ukraine. Nicolas Bidault, a top official at Switzerland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the country is happy to provide a neutral meeting spot if both sides ask for it.
“Since the Burgenstock summit, we’ve let Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. know we’re ready to support any efforts that help bring peace,” Bidault told Le Temps.
With Belarus facing another rigged election, Tsikhanouskaya urged the global community to remain steadfast in their policy of “delegitimization” and to strengthen sanctions against the regime.
In an interview with TVP World, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of the Belarusian opposition in exile, called for unwavering international support to counter Alexander Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime.
Kyiv has clamped down on draft evasion in recent months.
The Ukrainian National Police dismantled nearly 50 smuggling rings trafficking draft-age men across the border during a major 24-hour operation.
Launched on Saturday, the operation included over 600 searches, resulting in 60 criminal charges against individuals involved in organizing and participating in illegal smuggling schemes.
Children on the front line must cope not only with the constant bombing, they also have to deal with lack of services and education, as well as the pervasive fear that will mark them forever.
In Druzhkivka, a town just 11 miles from the front line, the distant sound of bombs was a constant backdrop as children ran and played on the playground outside. Overhead, the hum of drones blended with the chatter of families gathered at a community center, now repurposed as a shelter in the Donetsk region. Members of Dobra Sprava and LOVE UA hosted the event, bringing gifts, treats, and adults dressed in festive costumes to entertain the kids. Once families emerge from hiding, volunteers document their details to keep track of who remains in the area.
Funded by Ukraine Trust Chain, a US-registered nonprofit, the gathering drew dozens of mothers and grandparents who came with their children and grandchildren. These events for children aren’t just meant to make them happy during wartime. They also help volunteers keep track of how many kids live in the area and where they stay, so they can evacuate them if needed. Over 100 children still live in this area near the front in the Donetsk region. Without these events, many families remain hidden, leaving volunteers unaware of who needs evacuation until it’s too late.
Seoul pledged to collaborate with Ukraine’s intelligence agency to monitor North Korean involvement in the war.
North Koreans in Ukraine, Kursk, South Korea
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has confirmed Ukraine’s account of capturing two injured North Korean soldiers in Russia, lending weight to Kyiv’s claims. According to the NIS, the soldiers were apprehended on Jan. 9 during combat in the Kursk region of Russia.
Two ageing tankers were hit by storms in mid-December in the Kerch Strait between Crimea and southern Russia, with one breaking apart and sinking and the other running aground.
Fuel oil that spilled from wrecked Russian tankers has spread into the Sea of Azov and reached the shores of Ukraine’s partly Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a Moscow-installed official said Saturday.
Trump has no plan for peace in Ukraine
I think, like most people, I watched with disbelief Trump’s “performance” yesterday, pitching for land grabs in Greenland, Canada, the Panama Canal and the Gulf of Mexico, or the “Gulf of America” as Trump now prefers to refer to it.
It is tempting to dismiss all this as all a joke, and just amusing. This is just Trump.
