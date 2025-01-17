Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 2h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-17-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-17-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-17-2025
...
By Kyiv Post
6h ago

‘The Intelligence Community Needs a Fresh Start’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 17

‘The Intelligence Community Needs a Fresh Start’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 17
...
By John Moretti
2h ago

Pro-Ukraine US House Intel leader replaced by an isolationist; Secret talks between Kyiv and Moscow may be underway in Qatar; Dutch and Italian ministers in Kyiv announce new aid packages.

On Thursday, US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson replaced a pro-Ukraine congressman as the House Intelligence Committee chairman with a far-right representative who has railed against foreign military aid.

Johnson announced that Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) will take over the job that oversees all American intelligence agencies and activities, replacing Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who was broadly seen as key Republican supporter of Ukraine.

Read more