Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-17-2025

Pro-Ukraine US House Intel leader replaced by an isolationist; Secret talks between Kyiv and Moscow may be underway in Qatar; Dutch and Italian ministers in Kyiv announce new aid packages.
On Thursday, US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson replaced a pro-Ukraine congressman as the House Intelligence Committee chairman with a far-right representative who has railed against foreign military aid.
Johnson announced that Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) will take over the job that oversees all American intelligence agencies and activities, replacing Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who was broadly seen as key Republican supporter of Ukraine.