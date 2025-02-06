Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-06-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-06-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Zelensky “has already indicated he will soften his position on land,” said US special envoy to Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, who will discuss details in Munich, Bloomberg reports.
On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that he has confirmed that he will reveal Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine next week when he meets with the Munich Security Council.
In a social media post on Tuesday, Kellogg said that “Trump’s goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine,” will be addressed in Munich, adding later that he plans to huddle there with “America’s allies who are ready to work with us.”
“If our allies believe that diplomacy is the way forward, let’s be honest, isn’t even a single conversation with Putin a compromise?’ Zelensky asks.
The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed President Volodymyr Zelensky saying he was ready for direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as “empty words”.
Talk of a negotiated end to the nearly three-year conflict has risen with US President Donald Trump, who has pledged to end the fighting, back in the White House and Ukraine’s troops struggling on the battlefield in the east.
As part of the new US administration’s house-cleaning operations, intelligence officials told they can receive eight months of pay if they quit.
US President Donald Trump’s administration continued its widespread efforts to downsize the federal government, as Central Intelligence Agency employees reported on Wednesday that they had received letters offering them resignation packages.
“These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the agency with renewed energy, provide opportunities for rising leaders to emerge, and better position the CIA to deliver on its mission,” the agency said in a statement.