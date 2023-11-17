The consolidation of Ukrainian positions on the Dnipro’s left bank in the Kherson region may prompt the Russian troops in this sector to attempt to reorganize and shift strategies, according to the Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR)

The HUR representative, Yevhen Yerin., speaking on Radio Svoboda, said that recent enemy movements are likely in response to the successful actions of Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU) in the country’s South and the establishment of bridgeheads on the eastern side of the Kherson region.

“The occupiers will try to carry out some kind of regrouping,” said Yerin.

Additionally, Yerin said that the Russian forces in the region have built a multi-echelon defense system.

“I understand that they were preparing for such scenarios and assumed that they would have to retreat from the left bank. We will see how the situation develops,” he said.

Yerin said that AFU officers and soldiers continue to study and probe the weak points of the Russian defenses.

The recent operations of the AFU Marine units on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson direction, securing multiple bridgeheads, were detailed on its Facebook channel on Friday:

“Thanks to the courage and professionalism of Ukrainian marines, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, they managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads,” stated the post.

Throughout these operations, the Ukrainian forces have inflicted significant damage on Russian troops, resulting in considerable casualties and losses in equipment.

Similar topics of Interest Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks On five occasions, Ukrainian defense forces promptly detected the movement of Russian special forces sabotage groups and took military action against them.

From the commencement of their actions until Nov. 16, Ukrainian units estimated that Russia has suffered over 1,200 killed and more than 2,000 wounded, along with the loss of 24 tanks, 89 artillery systems and mortars.

On Nov. 13, Kremlin propaganda media initially reported the decision of the Russian Ministry of Defense to regroup troops in the Kherson region, before quickly withdrawing the announcement.

“Having assessed the situation, the command of the Dnipro group decided to move the troops to more advantageous positions east of the Dnipro,” the deleted statements said, according to the Russian media outlets TASS and RIA Novosti.

But they soon backtracked, saying that their earlier reports were “issued by mistake.”

Similar language has been used to announce previous Russian troop retreats in the wake of Ukrainian attacks last year in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions that Russia had occupied at the beginning of its full-scale invasion.