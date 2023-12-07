Dec. 1 – the true legend of the battlefield, the US-supplied M142 HIMARS multi-barreled rocket system.

Dec. 2Poland’s Krab self-propelled guns – one of the first 155-millimeter artillery systems provided to the UAF.

Dec. 3 – one of the best modern tanks – the UK’s Challenger 2 MBT.

Dec. 4Australia’s Bushmaster MRAPs which played a critical role in September 2022’s successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.

Dec. 5 – UK and France provided Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles in addition to constant military, economic, and political support.

Dec. 6Germany has provided Ukraine with Marder IFVs, one of the world’s best, able to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and force enemies from their positions – “Vielen Dank”

Finn Bjerrehave
Finn Bjerrehave Guest 1 week ago
Med disse flotte våben, kan Putin med sine store tabstal, nok ikke forvente fremgang på slagmarken, men hvordan skabes freden til 1992 grænsen ???

