Dec. 1 – the true legend of the battlefield, the US-supplied M142 HIMARS multi-barreled rocket system.

Dec. 2 – Poland’s Krab self-propelled guns – one of the first 155-millimeter artillery systems provided to the UAF.

Dec. 3 – one of the best modern tanks – the UK’s Challenger 2 MBT.

Dec. 4 – Australia’s Bushmaster MRAPs which played a critical role in September 2022’s successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.

Dec. 5 – UK and France provided Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles in addition to constant military, economic, and political support.

Dec. 6 – Germany has provided Ukraine with Marder IFVs, one of the world’s best, able to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and force enemies from their positions – “Vielen Dank”