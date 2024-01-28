An abandoned Russian mobile phone has provided first person footage of a failed armored assault on Ukrainian positions in the Serebryansʹkyy nature reserve in Luhansk region.

The video begins by showing its owner – a Russian tank driver – climbing into his vehicle. As he does so, he looks into the camera and sticks out his tongue.

Ahead of the tank, a MT-LB armored fighting vehicle loaded with Russian soldiers trundles past which the tank then follows.

Both vehicles make their way towards Ukrainian positions where things quickly unravel.

The footage was released by the defending Ukrainians, part of the 100th Volyn Defense Brigade which found the phone after the attack and spliced it together with drone footage.

The MT-LB comes under fire as the soldiers disembark while the tank comes follows behind.

The tank then hits a mine which appears to disable it.

After firing off a few rounds the tank’s crew – including the owner of the mobile phone – abandon it and try to escape on foot.