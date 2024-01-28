An abandoned Russian mobile phone has provided first person footage of a failed armored assault on Ukrainian positions in the Serebryansʹkyy nature reserve in Luhansk region.
The video begins by showing its owner – a Russian tank driver – climbing into his vehicle. As he does so, he looks into the camera and sticks out his tongue.
Ahead of the tank, a MT-LB armored fighting vehicle loaded with Russian soldiers trundles past which the tank then follows.
Both vehicles make their way towards Ukrainian positions where things quickly unravel.
The footage was released by the defending Ukrainians, part of the 100th Volyn Defense Brigade which found the phone after the attack and spliced it together with drone footage.
The MT-LB comes under fire as the soldiers disembark while the tank comes follows behind.
The tank then hits a mine which appears to disable it.
After firing off a few rounds the tank’s crew – including the owner of the mobile phone – abandon it and try to escape on foot.
Kyiv Post could not verify the time or location of the footage.
According to the 100th Volyn Defense Brigade, the Russian troops “predictably suffered a powerful fire attack.”
They then used drone-dropped grenades to finish off the rest of the soldiers. They also claim that a body at the very end of the video is that of the tank driver.
Parts of Ukraine are swiftly becoming vast graveyards for large amounts of Russian armor as the Kremlin continues to throw huge numbers of men and materiel at Ukrainian positions.
Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks
In the Donetsk region, new videos from the battlefields around Avdiivka illustrate the huge resources Russia is expending in its now months-long effort to take the city.
Geo-located footage released by the Khorne Group of the Ukrainian military, shows dozens of burnt out and destroyed Russian vehicles along the route into Stepove, north of Avdiivka.
In a post on Telegram, the Khorne Group described the scene as an “installation made from burnt equipment, adding: “There are many places like this.”
At least one Russian source confirmed the claim – commenting on a screenshot of the video, pro-Kremlin milblogger Anatoli Radov, wrote: “I’m often accused of exaggerating the number of damaged vehicles, but this is just one of the intersections of forest belts in the Avdiivka area, and there are dozens of such places.”
Comments (5)
Putin won't encounter any problems, until he has to send the educated.
@Paolo, so, never? lol.
@Truth McGee, well some get a fur jacket...at least during the putin photo shoot anyways. LOL
If the russians' feel any remorse for the many crimes their relatives have committed in Ukraine, they can take out their home grown instigator of these crimes.. I will now feel bad only for the russians that try to take out kremlin goons and don't make it....and maybe the innocent children who are too young to decide on their own but suffer none the less.....oh and the stray pets that russians may need to eat as their economy collapses because of the leadership they chose to sustain.
The russians that continue through action or silence to support putin's crime spree.....well those I think the temporary kremlin loan of a fur jacket is more than sufficient compensation for their family losses.
It is important end the war and for the future to shape the attitudes of the Russian public by saying "We are not happy to have to kill so many Russians but since they kill us we must. Until Russia leaves our lands and respects our borders, we are forced to kill your husbands and sons, sorry".
Look at that face with the tongue insult. Now you know why these uneducated and boorish excuses for humanity are called Orcs.
Ukraine is not at fault for anything, they are just reducing the surplus population.
I think the Benny Hill theme song on that video would have been more appropriate.