A Ukrainian delegation comprising leaders of the local IT sector visited Washington, DC, on April 16-18 to establish working relations with state institutions, familiarize themselves with the principles of their interaction and explore cooperation with big business in the US.

During a meeting with representatives of the US business community organized by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) on April 17, the parties discussed the launch of a platform to foster interaction between Ukrainian IT companies and the private and public sectors thanks to new agreements for service companies and market promotion for product companies, access to capital.

In addition, the delegation held meetings with representatives from the Congress, the World Bank, and the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and discussed issues concerning Ukrainian tech companies’ participation in projects financed by the US budget for the restoration of Ukraine.

Among the topics discussed were the US insurance of risks for international clients whose products are developed in Ukraine, and the creation of a fund for early investments in Ukrainian startups with the support of international financial institutions.

During the visit, Christopher Burns, head of the Center for Technological Innovation and Research of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), said Ukrainian technologies are a source of experience for other countries carrying out digital transformation. The parties agreed to combine Ukrainian developments with those of interested countries in Africa and Latin America.

The delegation also attended the first annual Ukrainian Innovation Days at the Ukrainian House with more than 300 high-ranking government, business, academia and diplomacy representatives in attendance. The guests were welcomed by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, and the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova.

Coordinated by StrategEast, an organization promoting IT ecosystem development in various countries, the visit was a continuation of the Digital for Freedom initiative, which aims to highlight the opportunities and needs of the Ukrainian IT industry in the country’s recovery and reconstruction.

The delegation included heads of leading Ukrainian IT companies, including AltexSoft, Deus Robotics, Eleks, Exadel, Intellias, MacPaw, Roosh, Sigma Software Group and SoftServe.

In February, representatives from 10 major US IT software companies with operations in Ukraine met with Qatari officials in Doha during a visit coordinated by StrategEast to foster cooperation and bring Ukrainian IT expertise to the region.