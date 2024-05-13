Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday dismissed his long-time defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, replacing him with Andrey Belousov, who previously served as first deputy prime minister. Belousov is an economist with no military background.
“Today on the battlefield, the winner is the one who is more open to innovation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, making the announcement. “Therefore, it is natural that at the current stage, the president decided that the Russian Ministry of Defense should be headed by a civilian.”
Meanwhile, Shoigu has been named the new Secretary of the Security Council, replacing Nikolai Patrushev, who would “transfer to another job,” Peskov said.
The spokesman also hinted that Russia’s military budget will likely increase from its current 6.7 percent of GDP. “We are gradually approaching the situation of the mid-80s when the share of expenses for the security bloc in the economy was 7.4 percent. It’s not critical, but it’s extremely important,” he said.
Although Putin and Shoigu were considered close friends (going on fishing trips together and playing on the same hockey team) their relationship had been visibly strained in public appearances as the Russian military failed to achieve its objectives in Ukraine, in its full-scale invasion approaching its 27th month.
Shoigu was the country’s longest-serving minister, having held the position since 2012. Born in the Tuvan autonomous republic in Siberia to a father from that indigenous Turkic group, Shoigu was one of very few ethnically non-Russians to hold a post in the highest echelons of power in the post-Soviet Kremlin.
The 68-year-old first rose to political stardom in 1994 when then-president Boris Yeltsin elevated him to Minister of Emergency Situations, and his face became familiar to Russians as he toured natural and man-made disasters across the federation.
