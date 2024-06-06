Kyiv Post sources in Ukraine’s special services confirmed that in the early morning of Thursday, June 6, Ukrainian drones targeted the Novoshakhtinsky petroleum plant in the Rostov region and an oil depot in the Starooskolsky city district of the Belgorod region.

According to the head of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, more than 120 rescuers and at least 15 pieces of equipment, including a fire train, were deployed to extinguish the blaze following the strike on the Novoshakhtinsky plant.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Novoshakhtinsky petroleum plant is the largest supplier of petroleum products in the south of Russia and the only oil refinery in the Rostov region. In April, the refinery in Novoshakhtinsk was also attacked by UAVs.

Advertisement

The plant's operations were halted, and employees were evacuated to safety. The fire was contained by 3:00 a.m. and fully extinguished by 4:00 a.m. There have been no injuries reported.

Videos circulating on Russian Telegram channels purportedly show the fire at the Novoshakhtinsk facility.