President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Belgium on Thursday to sign security agreements with EU nations, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

A draft seen by AFP said the EU would look to continue financing weapons deliveries for Ukraine, keep training Kyiv's troops, and step up efforts to bolster the country's defense industry. European officials have said that the agreements have already been approved by individual member countries.

“President Zelensky will be there at the opening of the European Council for the discussion on Ukraine and in particular on the subject of security commitments,” a statement from the Elysée said.

It should be noted that the EU already has similar agreements in place with Ukraine, and many individual nations within the 27-member bloc have their own bilateral accords with Kyiv. It is yet umclear how Thursday’s agreements will differ, but AFP reported that there were no concrete commitments of new aid from the EU contained within.

Zelensky has often pointed to these agreements as a “bridge” to NATO membership, but the Alliance’s general secretary, Jens Stoltenberg, and other tp military brass in the US have been clear that Ukraine will not join NATO until the Russian invasion is over.

Indeed, Thursday’s accords are seen as mostly a token of good faith by the West in the interim.

On the other hand, accession negotiations between the EU and Ukraine began this week, which Zelensky called an “historic” step.

“Ukraine has officially begun accession negotiations with the European Union,” he posted to social media. We’ve worked hard to reach this point. Today we held the first intergovernmental conference, and we are committed to fulfilling every requirement to navigate through all chapters of our relations with the EU, culminating in an accession treaty for Ukraine.”

