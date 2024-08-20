At the kick-off to the four-day Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday night, US President Joe Biden passed the party’s torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, as an electrified crowd awaited the coronation of the nation’s first black woman as any party’s presidential nominee.

As the final speaker on opening night, Biden received resounding ovations for his 50-plus years of service to the country and gratitude for stepping away from the campaign trail due to his age. In what sounded like a State of the Union address, he listed the accomplishments of his and Harris’ administration, particularly the expansion of NATO to include Sweden and Finland and standing up to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“Putin thought he’d take Kyiv in three days,” Biden bellowed to the crowd. “But three years later, Ukraine is still free!”

The roster of speakers on the convention’s first night was largely an A-list of the party’s leading women, including Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, First Lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who until this week was the only woman to earn the party’s nomination for the top of the ticket.

Most of the remarks at Monday night’s event, carrying the theme “For the People,” centered around the struggles of the middle and working classes in America. A fiery speech from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who was serving omelets at a New York restaurant before she was elected to Congress, was one of many to focus on Harris’ middle-class background and childhood with a single working mother.

Clinton focused her remarks on women breaking the glass ceiling in politics, but aside from her quick zinger that “Kamala won’t be sending any love letters to dictators,” neither the former Secretary of State nor any of the speakers other than Biden offered many remarks about the war in Ukraine or foreign policy in general.