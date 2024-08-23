Polish President Andrzej Duda and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Thursday to discuss a range of issues, including strengthening bilateral relations and the global impact of the Ukraine war.

Modi came to Warsaw on Wednesday, on the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in more than four decades.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Earlier on Thursday, he met with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, where the two discussed a broad range of global issues and elevated bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

Later in the afternoon, Duda and Modi held a face-to-face meeting at the Belweder Palace in Warsaw.

“One of the topics discussed today was the war in Ukraine and its global consequences,” the Polish Presidential Office (KPRP) wrote in a later statement on the X platform.

Advertisement

“In 2022, after the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Poland offered assistance in the evacuation of over 6,000 students from India staying in Ukraine,” the statement added.