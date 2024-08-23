Polish President Andrzej Duda and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Thursday to discuss a range of issues, including strengthening bilateral relations and the global impact of the Ukraine war.
Modi came to Warsaw on Wednesday, on the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in more than four decades.
Earlier on Thursday, he met with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, where the two discussed a broad range of global issues and elevated bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.
Later in the afternoon, Duda and Modi held a face-to-face meeting at the Belweder Palace in Warsaw.
“One of the topics discussed today was the war in Ukraine and its global consequences,” the Polish Presidential Office (KPRP) wrote in a later statement on the X platform.
“In 2022, after the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Poland offered assistance in the evacuation of over 6,000 students from India staying in Ukraine,” the statement added.
Later, the KPRP added that Duda and Modi also discussed ways to take the Polish-Indian partnership to new levels.
According to the statement, in 2023 trade between Poland and India reached a record result of $5.72 billion and ties between the two countries have recently intensified significantly.
“From today we can already say that we are connected by a Strategic Partnership which has real benefits for Polish entrepreneurs,” KPRP wrote.
Following the talks, Modi wrote on X that he was “happy” to have met the Polish president in Warsaw.
He added: “We had an excellent discussion on ways to deepen India-Poland ties. India greatly values the warm relations with Poland. We look forward to boosting commercial and cultural linkages between our nations in the times to come.”
