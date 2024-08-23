Polish President Andrzej Duda and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Thursday to discuss a range of issues, including strengthening bilateral relations and the global impact of the Ukraine war.

Modi came to Warsaw on Wednesday, on the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in more than four decades.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Earlier on Thursday, he met with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, where the two discussed a broad range of global issues and elevated bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

Later in the afternoon, Duda and Modi held a face-to-face meeting at the Belweder Palace in Warsaw.

“One of the topics discussed today was the war in Ukraine and its global consequences,” the Polish Presidential Office (KPRP) wrote in a later statement on the X platform.

Advertisement

“In 2022, after the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Poland offered assistance in the evacuation of over 6,000 students from India staying in Ukraine,” the statement added.

Later, the KPRP added that Duda and Modi also discussed ways to take the Polish-Indian partnership to new levels.

According to the statement, in 2023 trade between Poland and India reached a record result of $5.72 billion and ties between the two countries have recently intensified significantly.

“From today we can already say that we are connected by a Strategic Partnership which has real benefits for Polish entrepreneurs,” KPRP wrote.

The ‘Tryzub’ - Ukraine's Proud Trident Symbol
Other Topics of Interest

The ‘Tryzub’ - Ukraine's Proud Trident Symbol

The Golden Tryzub or Trident, one of Ukraine's state symbols, has come to assume a very special, sacral meaning during this crucial period in the nation's history.
Featured
Russia Cannot Cope with Kursk

Russia Cannot Cope with Kursk

Now Putin Should Be Losing Sleep

Now Putin Should Be Losing Sleep

Heavenly Punishment: How the 54th Brigade’s Drone Battalion Strikes From the Sky

Heavenly Punishment: How the 54th Brigade’s Drone Battalion Strikes From the Sky

Following the talks, Modi wrote on X that he was “happy” to have met the Polish president in Warsaw.

He added: “We had an excellent discussion on ways to deepen India-Poland ties. India greatly values the warm relations with Poland. We look forward to boosting commercial and cultural linkages between our nations in the times to come.”

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
Read Next
‘Attacked a Superior Enemy and Won’ – Ukraine Gains Ground in Kharkiv Counteroffensive
‘Attacked a Superior Enemy and Won’ – Ukraine Gains Ground in Kharkiv
By Julia Struck
1h ago
Russia’s Army 24 Exhibition, An Aladdin’s Cave of New Kit – Will it Ever Hit Ukraine’s Battlefield? War in Ukraine
Russia’s Army 24 Exhibition, An Aladdin’s Cave of New Kit – Will it Ever Hit Ukraine’s Battlefield?
By Steve Brown
1h ago
The ‘Tryzub’ - Ukraine's Proud Trident Symbol Kyiv
The ‘Tryzub’ - Ukraine's Proud Trident Symbol
By Andriy Bondar
2h ago
Indian PM Modi Visits Ukraine to Advocate Peace War in Ukraine
Indian PM Modi Visits Ukraine to Advocate Peace
By AFP
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Kremlin Seeks to Play Down Ukraine's Incursion
Next » Takeaways From the Democratic National Convention