“The cost of one such surveillance system for Putin’s security forces is about $50,000 (4.5 million rubles). This is what ‘ money down the drain ’ looks like,” read the caption of the video published by LSR.

According to the report, the system was taken out by the Groza (Thunderstorm) platoon of the LSR’s unmanned aerial systems strike company.

Anti-Kremlin militia from the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR) reported on Telegram that they allegedly destroyed the Russian Murom-M 24-hour autonomous thermal imaging video surveillance system.

Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the location and time of the footage.

Russian volunteers did not specify which drones were used in the operation. However, according to a Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance officer interviewed by Kyiv Post, the video likely shows FPV kamikaze drones attempting to strike the Murom-M observation post.

“This [device] allows you to monitor the battlefield around the clock, both day and night, with a very powerful zoom,” the Ukrainian servicemember told Kyiv Post.

He added that among similar surveillance systems, the Murom-M is probably the best due to its strategic importance in monitoring troop movements, equipment, identifying sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and tracking Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance activities.

However, based on the video, the Ukrainian scout expressed doubts about the system’s destruction. He said that while it was likely damaged, the absence of explosions or detonations after the drone strikes suggests it may not have been fully destroyed.

In the spring of 2023, Russian troops began deploying new Murom-M systems at the front to monitor the AFU forces, according to Ukrainian servicemember and radio technology expert Serhii Flash.

Flash explained that Murom-M is a long-range visual surveillance device that autonomously detects personnel and equipment. It is equipped with an optical camera with a powerful zoom, capable of identifying a person up to 10 km away, and a thermal imager that detects vehicles at 8 km and people at 4 km.

For optimal performance, the system must be placed as high as possible for a clear view. The Russians have installed them on tall structures like towers and elevators and mounted them on special masts above their trenches.

Earlier, the Kraken special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported that Murom automatic towers were also installed on Russian territory.

Stationary versions can “see” up to 15 km and monitor Ukrainian movements near the border. They assist the Russians in adjusting artillery fire and guiding sabotage and reconnaissance groups, according to intelligence reports.