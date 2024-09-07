Ukrainian air defense reportedly shot down 58 Russian kamikaze drones over Ukraine in an early morning attack Saturday, Sept. 7 that saw drone debris fall near the capital’s parliamentary building in the Pechersk district.
At around 3 a.m. many in Kyiv were awoken to the sounds of an air alert and then explosions.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it shot down all drones aimed at Kyiv, but some pieces of the Iranian-made Shahed drones fell near the parliamentary building for Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, although it’s not been announced what the drones’ target was.
The Verkhovna Rada Telegram posted photos of the debris on its Telegram channel.
No damage to the premises was reported, the press service said, posting pictures of drone fragments at the entrance to parliament.
In the Kyiv region, seven houses and a car were damaged from Russian drone debris, police reported on Facebook.
Russian strikes on the Ukrainian central city of Pavlograd Friday killed one person and wounded more than 60 others, including several children Friday night, officials said.
In a separate attack on Friday in the northern border region of Sumy, a Russian air strike on the village of Krasnopillia killed a 66-year-old woman in her home and wounded four others, the regional prosecutor said.
The strikes come at the end of a devastating week of Russian aerial attacks across Ukraine.
On Wednesday, seven people died in a rare Russian missile attack on the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.
And strikes on a military training facility in the central city of Poltava killed 55 people on Tuesday, one of the deadliest single air attacks of the invasion.
