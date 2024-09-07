Ukrainian air defense reportedly shot down 58 Russian kamikaze drones over Ukraine in an early morning attack Saturday, Sept. 7 that saw drone debris fall near the capital’s parliamentary building in the Pechersk district.

At around 3 a.m. many in Kyiv were awoken to the sounds of an air alert and then explosions.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it shot down all drones aimed at Kyiv, but some pieces of the Iranian-made Shahed drones fell near the parliamentary building for Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, although it’s not been announced what the drones’ target was.

The Verkhovna Rada Telegram posted photos of the debris on its Telegram channel.

No damage to the premises was reported, the press service said, posting pictures of drone fragments at the entrance to parliament.