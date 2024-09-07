Ukrainian air defense reportedly shot down 58 Russian kamikaze drones over Ukraine in an early morning attack Saturday, Sept. 7 that saw drone debris fall near the capital’s parliamentary building in the Pechersk district.

At around 3 a.m. many in Kyiv were awoken to the sounds of an air alert and then explosions.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it shot down all drones aimed at Kyiv, but some pieces of the Iranian-made Shahed drones fell near the parliamentary building for Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, although it’s not been announced what the drones’ target was.

The Verkhovna Rada Telegram posted photos of the debris on its Telegram channel.

No damage to the premises was reported, the press service said, posting pictures of drone fragments at the entrance to parliament.

Advertisement

In the Kyiv region, seven houses and a car were damaged from Russian drone debris, police reported on Facebook.

Russian strikes on the Ukrainian central city of Pavlograd Friday killed one person and wounded more than 60 others, including several children Friday night, officials said.

In a separate attack on Friday in the northern border region of Sumy, a Russian air strike on the village of Krasnopillia killed a 66-year-old woman in her home and wounded four others, the regional prosecutor said.

The strikes come at the end of a devastating week of Russian aerial attacks across Ukraine.

First Things First
Other Topics of Interest

First Things First

Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region was impressive, but it can never be more than a sideshow, while the main “play” requires urgent attention.

On Wednesday, seven people died in a rare Russian missile attack on the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.

And strikes on a military training facility in the central city of Poltava killed 55 people on Tuesday, one of the deadliest single air attacks of the invasion. 

This includes reporting from AFP.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
What Senior Russian Officials Thought Right Before the Full-Scale Invasion Ukraine
What Senior Russian Officials Thought Right Before the Full-Scale Invasion
By Jason Jay Smart
12h ago
Three Men Killed in Russian Shelling of Kostyantynivka, Governor Says War in Ukraine
Three Men Killed in Russian Shelling of Kostyantynivka, Governor Says
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
First Things First Armed Forces of Ukraine
OPINION: First Things First
By George Woloshyn
19h ago
We Are Giving Russia Too Much Importance EXCLUSIVE Russia
We Are Giving Russia Too Much Importance
By Michał Kujawski
19h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Fitch Upgrades Ukraine's National Currency Rating to 'CCC+' Thanks to Debt Policy
Next » Ukrainians Assail Russian War Film at Venice Fest