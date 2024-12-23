Russia provided fake military IDs to North Korean troops fighting in the Kursk region, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Sunday on the SOF Telegram channel

“Special Operations Forces continue to eliminate the enemy, including three more North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, and have seized their documents,” SOF wrote in the Telegram post.

The military IDs were issued with Russian names Kim Kang Solat Albertovich, Dongnk Jan Suropovich, and Belek Aganak Kap-Oolovich, allegedly born in Russia’s Republic of Tuva. Tuva is one of Russia’s federal republics that are part of the country, located in south-central Siberia. 

The published photos also reveal that the North Korean soldiers are identified by non-military professions in their military IDs: a welder and a roofer.

Another striking detail in the photos is a signature that can be identified as North Korean writing.

“Decrypted data reveals the real names of the deceased North Koreans as Ban Guk Jin, Lee Dae Hyuk, and Cho Chul Ho,” SOF wrote.

The IDs also lack photographs and seals that make documents legitimate, according to SOF.

Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan is Kyiv Post's Business Reporter. She previously wrote for leading Ukraine's business media covering banking, private and public finance, macroeconomics, retail, and legal issues, She also became a Fellow of the International Monetary Fund’s Journalism Fellowship. She can be found on "X" @OlenaHrazhdan.
