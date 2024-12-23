Russia provided fake military IDs to North Korean troops fighting in the Kursk region, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Sunday on the SOF Telegram channel. “Special Operations Forces continue to eliminate the enemy, including three more North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, and have seized their documents,” SOF wrote in the Telegram post. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The military IDs were issued with Russian names Kim Kang Solat Albertovich, Dongnk Jan Suropovich, and Belek Aganak Kap-Oolovich, allegedly born in Russia's Republic of Tuva. Tuva is one of Russia's federal republics that are part of the country, located in south-central Siberia. The published photos also reveal that the North Korean soldiers are identified by non-military professions in their military IDs: a welder and a roofer. Another striking detail in the photos is a signature that can be identified as North Korean writing.