Ukrainian drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery on the night of Jan. 26, the second time in three days, causing a large-scale fire, according to media accounts. Kyiv also hit the a Russian forward command post located near the village of Korenevo, Kursk Oblast, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 15 Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defense systems – eight over the Ryazan region, six over the Kursk region, and one over the Belgorod region, in Russia.

Russia’s oil industry takes another blow as drones hit a refinery in Ryazan for the second time this week. More than ten explosions reported. Flames are raging. pic.twitter.com/uj6MfbmBFP — KyivPost (@KyivPost) January 26, 2025

Overnight, the governor of Ryazan Oblast, Pavel Malkov, reported on the drone attack. Russian telegram channels, citing eyewitnesses, claim that the Ryazan refinery was again the target of the attack. The ASTRA telegram channel reported that the refinery was likely on fire after the attack. Advertisement

ASTRA geolocated the footage of the fire, which has been distributed in local media and chat rooms. It assessed that the fire was indeed filmed in Ryazan, in the area of the plant, but given the previous attack on the same facility on the night of Jan. 23-24, it is hard to confirm the date of filming. The Telegram channel VChK-OGPU writes that the Ryazan refinery has been cordoned off, and a large number of fire engines are arriving at the plant.