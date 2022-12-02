Fourteen year old Davyd was undergoing a complicated six-hour heart operation when Russian missiles rained down in Kyiv on Nov. 23 and the lights went out.

“We were terrified for our son,” his mother Ksenia tells Kyiv Post. “We could hear the sounds of explosions.

“We were asked to go to the bomb shelter but how can we leave when our child is in the operating room?”

Since Russia began its systematic targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Oct. 10, regular blackouts have become a way of life in cities across the country. In Kyiv’s residential buildings this potentially means long hours of darkness with little entertainment.

But for the capital’s hospitals it can mean life or death and doctors and surgeons at the Heart Institute have had to adapt rapidly to the increasingly precarious conditions.

Davyd’s operation continued with surgeons operating by the illumination of flashlights until the hospital’s generators kicked in around 10 minutes after the power went out. The operation was a success and Davyd was back home on Thursday.

“The doctors were like bees in a hive and continued to do their job without any panic,” says Ksenia.

The same cannot be said of some of the relatives of the three children who were in the intensive care unit at the time of the attack.

Ruslana Kyreychikova, who heads the unit, tells Kyiv Post: “Some parents started breaking into the intensive care unit without permission, trying to check if their child is okay.

“Some relatives had a panic attack as there were 20 adults in the intensive care unit besides children.”

The Heart Institute achieved a viral fame of sorts after the Nov. 23 attack after its head, Borys Todurov, posted recorded footage of his staff operating by torchlight.

Posting it on Instagram, he wrote: “The Heart Institute has 190 patients and 300 employees. We have been without water for several hours now. So far, we are coping on our own, but every hour is getting harder. We continue to do only emergency operations. We will spend the night in the clinic.