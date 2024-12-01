Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-01-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-01-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Lord Ashcroft met the secretive genius behind the embattled country’s state-of-the-art “sea drones” that have decimated Russia’s Black Sea fleet and humiliated Vladimir Putin.
“Q” is the mastermind behind deadly gadgets and hidden firepower from countless James Bond films. I met his real life equivalent at a secret location in Ukraine, and he did not disappoint. His face and head were hidden behind a military cap and ski mask while his eyes were covered by black wrap-around sunglasses. Not an inch of his skin was revealed because he was also wearing a dark green cardigan, faded jeans and camouflage-patterned gloves.
In a second-floor office block on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, one of Russia’s biggest wartime targets was seated behind a large wooden table as I entered the room. He looked like a highly trained assassin, and, in military terms, he is exactly that.
The EU’s new top diplomats, Kaja Kallas and Antonio Costa, visited Kyiv to show support for Ukraine on their first day in office.
"We came to give a clear message that we stand with Ukraine, and we continue to give our full support," Costa told media outlets including AFP accompanying them on the trip.
The current push against Syrian government forces in Aleppo has been conducted by a disparate opposition groups whose only connection seems to be a hatred of the Assad regime and its Russian backers.
The offensive thrust into Syria’s Aleppo governate that began on Nov. 27, is being carried out by a coalition of Islamist militant groups led by the Turkish backed former Al Qaeda affiliated group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.
According to reports on some Islamist social media sites, the rebel groups based in the Idlib region – which is said to include members of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) – had received operational training from special forces troops from the Khimik group of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR). The training team focused on tactics developed during the war in Ukraine, including on the use of drones.
In an exclusive interview Natiia Pantsulaia, one of Ukraine’s biggest stars, speaks about the challenges facing women’s football and its triumphs despite the war.
For the third year in a row, Ukrainian football competitions have been held amid the full-scale war. Despite a myriad of severe challenges, Ukrainian women's football is gaining popularity and bringing some sense of normalcy amid the daily tragedies Ukraine faces. Before each match, the players take to the field with Ukrainian flags and a minute’s silence, to honor those fallen heroes thanks to whom football is alive in the country.
One of the biggest stars of Ukrainian football, is Natiia Pantsulaia, a key player for the national women's team, Kharkiv’s Metalist 1925 FC and is an ambassador for the Ukrainian sportswear brand SGK1 UA.
A rescue operation is currently underway in the Dnipro region after the missile strike
A Russian missile strike on a town in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday killed at least four people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
More than a dozen others were wounded, including a child, while a residential building and shop were damaged, according to officials.
