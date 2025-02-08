Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-08-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-08-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Most pilots would say it’s a moderate upgrade for Ukraine’s air-to-air capability and a serious one for air-to-ground. Even a few Mirages in Ukraine will force Russia to re-evaluate the battlespace.
The French Mirage 2000-5 fighter aircraft that Ukraine has just received is not a cutting-edge, latest-iteration aircraft, but pretty much any combat pilot would rate it a valuable addition and useful upgrade to the Ukrainian Air Force tool kit.
Technologically, the version of the Mirage 2000 that will operate over Ukraine is at least on par with the US-built F‑16 fighters Ukraine has received from Denmark and Netherlands, who donated them. The Mirage, like the Viper (no self-respecting F‑16 driver calls it the “Fighting Falcon”), was developed during the late Cold War and upgraded through the 1990s and early 2000s.