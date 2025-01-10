Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Top News Canada Ukraine

Trudeau’s Exit: Is Canada’s Support for Ukraine in Jeopardy?

Canadian Member of Parliament Yvan Baker emphasizes that supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression is a matter of vital national security for Canada, the US, and all NATO countries.

By Jason Jay Smart
4h ago
POPULAR
Video Shows North Korean Troops Evicting Russians From Their Homes
Video Shows North Korean Troops Evicting Russians From Their Homes
Having suffered huge casualties in Kursk, particularly from Ukrainian kamikaze drones, Pyongyang’s finest appeared to have begun to hide in civilian houses at the expense of their occupants.
By Steve Brown
Jan. 7
Did Ukraine Just Break Russia? The Shocking Kursk Offensive Explained
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Russian Army Inches Towards Large Lithium Deposit in Ukraine
By Michiel Hilgeman
2d ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he is stepping aside. But the question remains: will Trudeau “pull a Biden” and double down on supporting Ukraine, or will he fade from the political stage without solidifying his legacy by backing Ukraine?

The shifting dynamics aren’t just about Trudeau’s departure. Incoming US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly proposed making Canada the 51st state. Will Canadians accept this provocative idea?

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Canadian Member of Parliament Yvan Baker emphasizes that supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression is not an act of charity—it is a matter of national security for Canada, the United States, and all NATO countries. However, as Canada enters a post-Trudeau political landscape, it remains uncertain whether the country will maintain its commitment to Ukraine until victory is achieved.

Yvan Baker, an MP representing the Riding of Etobicoke, plays a pivotal role in these discussions. According to his parliamentary website, he chairs the Canada-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group and serves as an executive member of the Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association. 

POPULAR VIDEOS
Did Ukraine Just Break Russia? The Shocking Kursk Offensive Explained Ukraine
Did Ukraine Just Break Russia? The Shocking Kursk Offensive Explained
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Russia Is Losing the War in Ukraine: Former Trump Insider Speaks Out War in Ukraine
Russia Is Losing the War in Ukraine: Former Trump Insider Speaks Out
By Jason Jay Smart
Jan. 3
Kursk Offensive 2025: Ukraine’s Game-Changing Move Top News
Kursk Offensive 2025: Ukraine’s Game-Changing Move
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Shattered Ruble: How Russia’s Economy Faces Its Darkest Hour Russia
Shattered Ruble: How Russia’s Economy Faces Its Darkest Hour
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 30, 2024
Read Next
Video Reportedly Shows North Korean Soldier Fighting Ukrainian Drone Top News
Video Reportedly Shows North Korean Soldier Fighting Ukrainian Drone
By Julia Struck
2h ago
European Regulator Issues Warning Against Flying Over Western Russia Moscow
European Regulator Issues Warning Against Flying Over Western Russia
By Steve Brown
3h ago
More Than 6,000 Elite Russian Soldiers Killed in Ukraine – BBC Russian Service War in Ukraine
More Than 6,000 Elite Russian Soldiers Killed in Ukraine – BBC Russian Service
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Scholz Blocks €3 Billion Ukraine Aid Amid Political Tensions Germany
Scholz Blocks €3 Billion Ukraine Aid Amid Political Tensions
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
« Previous Did Ukraine Just Break Russia? The Shocking Kursk Offensive Explained