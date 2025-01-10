Trudeau’s Exit: Is Canada’s Support for Ukraine in Jeopardy?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he is stepping aside. But the question remains: will Trudeau “pull a Biden” and double down on supporting Ukraine, or will he fade from the political stage without solidifying his legacy by backing Ukraine?

The shifting dynamics aren’t just about Trudeau’s departure. Incoming US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly proposed making Canada the 51st state. Will Canadians accept this provocative idea?

Canadian Member of Parliament Yvan Baker emphasizes that supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression is not an act of charity—it is a matter of national security for Canada, the United States, and all NATO countries. However, as Canada enters a post-Trudeau political landscape, it remains uncertain whether the country will maintain its commitment to Ukraine until victory is achieved.

Yvan Baker, an MP representing the Riding of Etobicoke, plays a pivotal role in these discussions. According to his parliamentary website, he chairs the Canada-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group and serves as an executive member of the Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association.