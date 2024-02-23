In Odesa, rescuers discovered the bodies of three individuals beneath the debris of an industrial building, where a downed Russian attack drone had crashed, according to a report from the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine via Telegram.

Initially, it was reported that one person had perished in the attack.

“The bodies of two additional individuals were found amidst the rubble. The total death toll from the enemy attack stands at 3,” the report stated.

The Defense Forces announced the conclusion of search operations at the scene.

Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration, confirmed the rise in casualties.

“Three individuals have lost their lives in the enemy attack. Search efforts have ceased. My heartfelt condolences to their families and friends,” he wrote via Telegram.

The State Emergency Service released photos and videos from the site of the Russian attack.

In Dnipro, eight individuals sustained injuries when a Shahed drone struck a high-rise building, as announced by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

“Of the eight victims, two remain hospitalized in moderate condition,” he reported, adding that the others are receiving outpatient treatment.

Earlier reports indicated four victims. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the location.

“The search for potential survivors under the rubble in the affected building continues,” Lysak added.

The State Emergency Service specified that the impact destroyed the two upper floors of the building, resulting in a fire covering an area of 20 square meters.

"Current efforts are focused on search and rescue operations to locate two additional individuals believed to be under the rubble," the statement said.

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that early on February 23, Russian troops initiated attacks on Ukrainian territory using various types of attack drones and missiles.

In total, 31 Shahed drones were launched by the Russians over Ukraine, with the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces successfully downing 23.

In addition to kamikaze drones, the Russian forces utilized three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, a Kh-31P anti-radar missile, and two Kh-22 cruise missiles.

"The Air Defense Forces successfully neutralized 23 attack UAVs across the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv," the Air Force statement declared.

