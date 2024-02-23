In Odesa, rescuers discovered the bodies of three individuals beneath the debris of an industrial building, where a downed Russian attack drone had crashed, according to a report from the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine via Telegram.

Initially, it was reported that one person had perished in the attack.

“The bodies of two additional individuals were found amidst the rubble. The total death toll from the enemy attack stands at 3,” the report stated.

The Defense Forces announced the conclusion of search operations at the scene.

Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration, confirmed the rise in casualties.

“Three individuals have lost their lives in the enemy attack. Search efforts have ceased. My heartfelt condolences to their families and friends,” he wrote via Telegram.

The State Emergency Service released photos and videos from the site of the Russian attack.