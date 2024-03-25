Putin makes accusation that ISIS linked to Kyiv after terrorist attack in Moscow suburb

UK sends additional $75.5 million aid package to Ukraine Ukraine “has never used terrorist methods,” presidential advisor says Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an accusation linking Kyiv to the ISIS terrorist group that has taken responsibility in two separate statements, with pictures, for the attack at a suburban Moscow concert hall on March 22 and killed more than 130 people. More than 100 civilians were also wounded in the attack that Putin described as “a bloody and barbaric terrorist act.” He and Russian state media reported that four of the 11 suspects were apprehended near the Ukrainian border trying to escape, whereas, open-source intelligence groups geolocated the vehicle in which they were allegedly captured 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the Belarusian border. “ISIS bears the sole responsibility for this attack,” said US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson. “There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever.” Advertisement The attack in Russia is the deadliest in two decades as Putin solidified his Kremlin seat for another six years in what was widely deemed a sham election this month. In turn, Kyiv vehemently denied any connection to the attack, senior presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on March 22.

Ukraine certainly has nothing to do with the shooting/explosions in the Crocus City Hall (Moscow Region, Russia). It makes no sense whatsoever.



First of all, Ukraine has been fighting with the Russian army for more than two years. And everything in this war will be decided only… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 22, 2024

He emphasized that Ukraine has “never used terrorist methods” as it continues to withstand the unprovoked Russian invasion. A US embassy statement in Russia on March 7 that preceded the concert hall attack warned “that extremists have imminent plans to target gatherings in Moscow, to include concert halls...” Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Denies Attacking Russian-Held Nuclear Plant, Says Moscow Spreading 'Fakes' The head of Ukraine's centre for countering disinformation said Russia was intensifying a "campaign of provocation and fakes" after it claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked the plant on Sunday. The ongoing war has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians in what is considered Europe’s largest ground war since World War II. NATO lets Russian missile fly through Poland for 39 seconds Russia’s third biggest projectile strike on Ukraine in the past four days included a missile that crossed Polish airspace “for 39 seconds,” prompting Warsaw for an explanation from Moscow on the incident. Advertisement “Armed Forces Operational Command of Poland, a member of NATO, said in a statement that there was a violation of Polish airspace at 4:23 a.m. (0323 UTC) [overnight on March 24] by one of the cruise missiles launched by Russia against towns in western Ukraine,” the Associated Press reported. In 2015, Turkey shot down a Russian Su-24M aircraft, “which violated the country’s airspace for only 17 seconds…” said Jurgen Nauditt, managing director of Franchisor International Education Company. “And according to the version of the Russian Federation, the plane was in the airspace of Turkey for only six seconds. Therefore, 39 seconds, which the Polish military says, is a very long time to make a decision.” The hardest hit in the Russian bombardment was Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second most populous city, with more than a million people, suffering power blackouts, water shortages and heat outages for more than 24 hours. Black Sea fleet continues to dwindle Three landing ships remain in Russia’s Black Sea fleet after Kyiv sunk two of them over this weekend’s surface-drone attack. They are: the Orsk, the Korolev and the Nikolai Filchenkov. Advertisement About one-third of Russia’s Black Sea fleet has been rendered inoperable due to Ukrainian strikes, mostly due to unmanned surface drones, according to British defense intelligence daily statements on X (formerly Twitter). A third of UK’s latest aid package to be spent on air defenses Britain announced a £60 million ($75.5 million) military assistance package to Ukraine over the weekend. A third of the money will be spent on air defense systems, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers said on its website. “I am grateful to the UK and Minister of State Grant Shapps for another package of military assistance for Ukraine. Drones and air defense systems are key in the fight against Russian evil. The strength of our unity brings Ukraine’s victory closer,” said Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. He added that the aid will “help secure Ukraine’s skies.” The package also includes “advanced new surveillance drones,” the statement said.

A new £60 million package of military support from the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine will provide advanced new surveillance drones to support 🇺🇦's Armed Forces.



It will also include £20 million to provide air defence systems to help keep Ukraine's skies safe. pic.twitter.com/LyUCIdVYjZ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 22, 2024