After Russia conducted waves of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the weekend, the nation’s grid operator announced daily energy restrictions, as its largest energy company specified how much power each major municipality would require. Starting Monday at midnight, caps on electricity consumption for industrial and household consumers will be in effect nationwide, Ukrenergo said in a statement. However, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. It said that if the imposed limits are exceeded, regional distribution companies may reinstate hourly outage schedules as necessary. The nation’s largest power company, DTEK, tried to give some estimates on how much the average residence or business needed to cut back. Advertisement “The caps allocated by Ukrenergo will be enough to cover 80 percent of the needs in Ukraine’s capital city, 68 percent in the Kyiv region, 74 percent in the Odesa region, and 84 percent in the Donetsk region,” DTEK spokespersons posted to social media. On Saturday, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russian missiles struck power facilities in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, while Ukrainian state-owned hydroelectric power plant (HPP) regulator Ukrhydroenergo reported that Russian strikes critically damaged equipment at two unspecified HPPs. DTEK said that Russian strikes seriously damaged two unspecified thermal power plants. Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Drone Swarms Swamp Russian Air Defenses – Oil Refineries and Airfield Hit A month of Ukrainian precision strikes against Russian air defenses, particularly in Crimea, has opened the door for waves of kamikaze drones to do their stuff. “Ukrainian officials also reported damage to critical infrastructure and energy facilities in Kharkiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Kherson oblasts, and Zaporizhzhia City,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported. In addition to power infrastructure, the attacks also hit civilian infrastructure and cultural heritage centers.

Such Russian airstrikes have caused more than $1 billion in damage to Ukraine’s energy sector, Reuters reported, resulting in the loss of 8,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of power generation capacity. Advertisement Halushchenko said in a parliamentary session that Ukraine is now in talks with the European Union to increase the amount of energy the country can import from them. At present, Ukraine can import no more than 1,700 MWh of electricity from the EU at a time. Video shows Russian human rights violations of Ukrainian POWs Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has alerted both the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross of fresh abuses of Ukrainian prisoners of war, in violation of the Geneva Conventions. “The video showing Russian soldiers abusing Ukrainian prisoners of war is spreading online,” Lubinets wrote. “Early reports say it happened on the Kharkiv front, where the Russians are trying to carry out offensive actions. The video shows beatings, humiliation, threats, and imitation of a shooting. Sadly, such treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war is not an exception but a usual tactic of the occupiers.” “I have sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN so that they document the facts of the abuse. This will become another addition to the evidence base for the future tribunal against the criminals,” Lubinets added. Advertisement

Омбудсмен Дмитро Лубінець опублікував відео з соцмереж, на якому зафіксовано знущання з українських полонених, імовірно, на Харківському напрямку pic.twitter.com/5Or4OtcDbf — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 2, 2024

Kyiv’s successful attacks on Crimean air defenses might signal F-16s may strike next, British analyst says In an article published on Sunday titled, “In Crimea, Ukraine Is Beating Russia”, The Economist wrote that the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 has become “a death trap for the Kremlin’s forces.” “Ukraine has already demonstrated the ability of British- and French-supplied Storm Shadow and scalp cruise missiles, and its own cleverly designed homemade maritime drones, to hit Russian warships, particularly the big Ropucha landing vessels used as military transports, most of which have been destroyed. Ukrainian drones and missiles may have taken out of action as much as half of the previously formidable Black Sea Fleet,” the British weekly estimated. “But now, Ukraine is using a deadly combination of ATACMS and increasingly sophisticated drones to systematically degrade Russian air defenses in Crimea, hit air bases from which Russian interceptors fly, and strike critical logistics and economic targets. [British strategist] Sir Lawrence [Freedman] says that the focus on crippling Russia’s air-defense network may also be part of the preparation for the imminent arrival of the first batches of F-16 fighter jets from Europe.” Advertisement Generals quoted by the magazine said that the Russian forces and assets on the peninsula have “nowhere to hide” as surveillance tracks their every move and that the Kerch Bridge is “doomed” as Ukrainian forces will destroy it when the time is right. Meanwhile, the American online journal Business Insider published a video story over the weekend describing how Ukraine’s successful attacks on the Black Sea Fleet have “transformed modern warfare.”