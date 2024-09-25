A former Russian prisoner who went to war claims that most soldiers are motivated by money, and war has become a profitable business, he tells the state project “I Want to Live.” [Хочу Жить!]

According to the former inmate, he did not meet a single patriot who said, “I went to war because I am a patriot of Russia.” Everyone goes to war for money, and for some, war has truly become a profitable business:

“For the commanders, war is incredibly lucrative. They earn good money there through kickbacks and casualties. There are guys who give up their entire salary and don’t even go on assaults,” the man says in the interview with “I Want to Live.”

Having served four times, he explains that he joined the war to reduce his prison sentence. He initially hoped to avoid the front lines, but once he got to “Storm-Z,” he realized he needed to escape at the first opportunity. Now, as a deserter safe in Ukraine, he shares his impressions of the current Russian army:

“They’re all drug addicts and alcoholics... Just scum with selfish motives: to make money, eliminate someone, or deceive others... There’s no trust among them. Everyone is out for themselves!”

“I Want to Live” [Хочу Жить!] project was set up by Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) aimed at helping Russian soldiers to safely surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and save their lives.

Dissatisfaction is growing among Russia’s troops, as they are increasingly given unrealistic objectives and sent on needlessly dangerous missions by their commanders. In several calls recently intercepted by Ukraine’s military intelligence, individuals discuss ways to avoid further deployment, and the civilian population is panicked by the fear of being conscripted.

Last year, Kyiv Post interviewed Maria [surname withheld], who works for Ukrainian intelligence as a professional eavesdropper. She talked about some of the shocking things she heard.

Russia regularly dismisses the content of intercepted calls published by Ukraine, saying they are fake, a claim Maria denied.

She said: “Yes, they all are real even though they might seem insane. Sometimes I can’t believe the words I’m hearing myself, but we have what we have.”

In another intercepted phone call, published by Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) on May 14, a Russian commander threatened a soldier that barrier troops would kill him and his comrades if they refused to go on an assault in the Kharkiv region.

