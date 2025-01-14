An officer from the FSB counterintelligence department, Vladimir Feshchenko, was shot and killed in a building belonging to the Ministry of Defense in central Moscow – his body discovered early Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, Russian media reported.

Sources, cited by the Russian “RBK” media outlet,  say the incident happened after a heated argument with another man.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Pictured in this video grab are FSB officers during an operation to detain suspected members of a terrorist cell financing ISIS (an international terrorist militant organisation banned in Russia). The FSB has detained suspects in Crimea, Komi Republic and Rostov-on-Don Region. Video grab/Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation/TASS

Advertisement

Feshchenko, who was also a Russian kettlebell-lifting champion, died from a gunshot wound to the head, media reported. Investigators believe the dispute started over a personal conflict with a military officer.

The suspect has been arrested and confessed to the crime. A murder case has been opened, but authorities are also looking into whether the shooting was accidental, reports said.

The incident reportedly occurred late on Monday, Jan. 13 at a Ministry of Defense building on Olkhovskaya Street, which houses several military offices, including the FSB’s Moscow Military District directorate.

Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment
Other Topics of Interest

Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment

Russian forces rely on the station support its military logistics needs on the peninsula, but they face a “catastrophic shortage of resources” to adequately secure it.

According to RBK sources, Feshchenko had invited an old colleague, an ensign he once served with in the far east, to the office. The colleague was supposed to catch a train later that night.

Feshchenko told his family he’d be home late, planning to spend time with his friend. Hours later, he was found dead at his workplace, covered in blood, with a fatal wound to his head.

The suspect was caught quickly and confessed to the killing. Investigators from the FSB and the military are now trying to piece together what led to the murder.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Russian Ships Blocked from Entering Naval Base in Syria, Stranding Troops, Weapons Russia
Russian Ships Blocked from Entering Naval Base in Syria, Stranding Troops, Weapons
By Stefan Korshak
5h ago
Czechs Complete Pipeline to Replace Russian Oil Supply Energy
Czechs Complete Pipeline to Replace Russian Oil Supply
By AFP
5h ago
Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment Crimea
Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Wagner Soldiers ‘Are Just Children’ Compared to North Korean Troops – Ukrainian Commander Drones
Wagner Soldiers ‘Are Just Children’ Compared to North Korean Troops – Ukrainian Commander
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russian Ships Blocked from Entering Naval Base in Syria, Stranding Troops, Weapons
Next » Ukraine’s Kyivstar Is Planning IPO on NASDAQ With Help From VEON