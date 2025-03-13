Polish President Andrzej Duda has asked the US to deploy nuclear weapons to Poland to deter a potential Russian invasion.

Duda argued that NATO’s deterrence should shift eastward from Germany to Poland following the end of the Cold War, adding that he has discussed the option with Washington’s Ukraine-Russia envoy Keith Kellogg. However, Duda did not divulge the details of the conversation.

“The borders of NATO moved east in 1999, so 26 years later there should also be a shift of the NATO infrastructure east. For me this is obvious,” Duda told the Financial Times (FT).

“I think it’s not only that the time has come, but that it would be safer if those weapons were already here,” he added.

Duda made a similar remark in the summer of 2024, saying at the time that Poland was ready to host nuclear arms if NATO decides to deploy the weapons in the face of Russia reinforcing its armaments in Belarus and Kaliningrad.

B61 bomb components. The physics package is contained in the silver cylinder center-left. (Photo: US Department of Energy/Wikimedia Commons)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also made similar comments in recent days, saying Warsaw has been “talking seriously” with France to deploy its nuclear arsenal in Poland after French President Emmanuel Macron talked of a potential nuclear umbrella for Europe.

Tusk also brought up the possibility of Poland developing its own nuclear arsenal, a topic Duda brushed off.

“In order to have our own nuclear capability, I think it would take decades,” Duda told the FT.

Duda also referenced Russia’s deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus in his comments to the FT. Poland shares a border with Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave and Moscow ally Belarus.

“Russia did not even hesitate when they were relocating their nuclear weapons into Belarus… They didn’t ask anyone’s permission,” Duda added.

FT reported that Duda made a similar but unsuccessful proposal to former US President Joe Biden – and now Duda said it is up to US President Donald Trump to decide on the idea.