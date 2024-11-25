Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-25-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-25-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Russia has ramped up its offensive in the Donetsk region, moving faster than at any point this year, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Russia has heavily ramped up its military efforts in Ukraine, focusing on its long-standing goal of taking complete control of the Donetsk region, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported in its recent assessment for Nov. 24.
Analysts say this marks a departure from the stalemate that has characterized much of the hostilities over the past year.
Washington’s announcement last week that it would send anti-personnel landmines to Kyiv was immediately criticised by human rights campaigners.
The UN Secretary-General on Monday slammed the "renewed threat" of anti-personnel landmines, days after the United States said it would supply the weapons to Ukrainian forces battling Russia's invasion.
In remarks sent to a conference in Cambodia to review progress on the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, UN chief Antonio Guterres hailed the work of clearing and destroying landmines across the world.
The number of mercenaries is in the hundreds, though many of them claimed they were duped into fighting after being lured by high salaries.
Russia has reportedly recruited hundreds of Yemeni mercenaries for its war in Ukraine – some of them under false pretenses – through a company linked with the Houthi armed group.
Financial Times (FT), citing comments from the Yemeni mercenaries, reported Sunday that they were promised high salaries and even Russian citizenship before being forcibly inducted into the Russian military to fight in Ukraine.
In urgent situations, indecisive behavior can often be worse than making a mistaken or misguided decision. For Ukraine, a Trump tenure may turn out not as bad as expected.
As Ukraine continues to fight for its sovereignty, the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House has triggered mixed feelings. However, instead of fearing what lies ahead Ukraine might benefit from looking at Trump’s arrival as an opportunity for clarity. Whatever stance Trump brings to the conflict, it will be decisive – sadly, a rare and valuable trait in global politics these days.
Under Trump Ukraine will quickly understand where it stands. If allegations of Russian influence over him, whether through kompromat or other leverage, prove true, Ukraine will face hard truths sooner rather than later. However, if Trump is his own man, he could emerge as the ally Ukraine always hoped for. Trump and Putin are not natural bedfellows – both possess outsized egos and neither will want to appear weaker than the other. If Trump’s ego drives him to outshine Putin, Ukraine could see stronger support than under the current administration.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Trump’s security adviser Waltz repeats Trump claims about Kyiv; British soldier in International Legion is captured; Ukraine returns Russians from Kursk; Zelensky says cheap energy can’t buy freedom.
US President-elect Donald Trump’s top security advisor called on Sunday for Ukraine and Russia to come to the negotiating table to end the war.
“We need to bring this to a responsible end. We need to restore deterrence, restore peace, and get ahead of this escalation ladder, rather than responding to it,” said Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for the influential role of US National Security Advisor (NSA).