Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 1h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-25-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-25-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-25-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
9h ago

Russia Escalates Push for Full Control of Donetsk Region – ISW

Russia Escalates Push for Full Control of Donetsk Region – ISW
...
By Kyiv Post
1h ago

Russia has ramped up its offensive in the Donetsk region, moving faster than at any point this year, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russia has heavily ramped up its military efforts in Ukraine, focusing on its long-standing goal of taking complete control of the Donetsk region, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported in its recent assessment for Nov. 24.

Analysts say this marks a departure from the stalemate that has characterized much of the hostilities over the past year.

Read more

UN Chief Slams Landmine Threat Days After US Decision to Supply Ukraine

UN Chief Slams Landmine Threat Days After US Decision to Supply Ukraine
...
By AFP
2h ago

Washington’s announcement last week that it would send anti-personnel landmines to Kyiv was immediately criticised by human rights campaigners.

The UN Secretary-General on Monday slammed the "renewed threat" of anti-personnel landmines, days after the United States said it would supply the weapons to Ukrainian forces battling Russia's invasion.

In remarks sent to a conference in Cambodia to review progress on the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, UN chief Antonio Guterres hailed the work of clearing and destroying landmines across the world.

Read more

Moscow Recruits Yemeni Mercenaries for War in Ukraine, Report Says

Moscow Recruits Yemeni Mercenaries for War in Ukraine, Report Says
...
By Kyiv Post
2h ago

The number of mercenaries is in the hundreds, though many of them claimed they were duped into fighting after being lured by high salaries.

Russia has reportedly recruited hundreds of Yemeni mercenaries for its war in Ukraine – some of them under false pretenses – through a company linked with the Houthi armed group.

Financial Times (FT), citing comments from the Yemeni mercenaries, reported Sunday that they were promised high salaries and even Russian citizenship before being forcibly inducted into the Russian military to fight in Ukraine.

Read more

Biden’s Hesitation vs. Trump’s Resolve: A Game Changer for Ukraine?

Biden’s Hesitation vs. Trump’s Resolve: A Game Changer for Ukraine?
...
By Casey Christie
2h ago

In urgent situations, indecisive behavior can often be worse than making a mistaken or misguided decision. For Ukraine, a Trump tenure may turn out not as bad as expected.

As Ukraine continues to fight for its sovereignty, the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House has triggered mixed feelings. However, instead of fearing what lies ahead Ukraine might benefit from looking at Trump’s arrival as an opportunity for clarity. Whatever stance Trump brings to the conflict, it will be decisive – sadly, a rare and valuable trait in global politics these days.

Under Trump Ukraine will quickly understand where it stands. If allegations of Russian influence over him, whether through kompromat or other leverage, prove true, Ukraine will face hard truths sooner rather than later. However, if Trump is his own man, he could emerge as the ally Ukraine always hoped for. Trump and Putin are not natural bedfellows – both possess outsized egos and neither will want to appear weaker than the other. If Trump’s ego drives him to outshine Putin, Ukraine could see stronger support than under the current administration.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 24, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 24, 2024
...
By ISW
2h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian forces’ recent confirmed battlefield gains near Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka demonstrate that the war in Ukraine is not stalemated. The frontline in Donetsk Oblast is becoming increasingly fluid as Russian forces recently have been advancing at a significantly quicker rate than they did in the entirety of 2023.
  • Russian advances in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka directions present the Russian military command with several courses of action (COAs) that the Russian command may attempt in the coming weeks and months.
  • COA 1: Russian forces advance southwest, east, and northeast of Velyka Novosilka to envelop the settlement from its flanks, bypassing the area immediately south of Velyka Novosilka.
  • COA 2: Russian forces advance to Andriivka (along the H15 highway and west of Kurakhove) from the south in support of Russian efforts to close the Ukrainian pockets near Kurakhove and level the frontline.
  • COA 3: Russian forces advance west and southwest from Selydove along the Pustynka-Sontsivka line in the direction of Andriivka to collapse the Ukrainian pocket north of Kurakhove and threaten Ukrainian egress routes.
  • The Russian military command is likely planning on how to advance into the southeasternmost part of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in support of Russia's longstanding objective to seize all of Donetsk Oblast.
  • Elements of the Russian Central, Eastern, and Southern military districts (CMD, EMD, and SMD) are conducting simultaneous, mutually supportive offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast and have recently made relatively rapid tactical advances. The Russian military command may be learning from some battlefield mistakes after three years of war, but the extent of this learning is currently unclear.
  • The Russian military command appears to be planning more complex operations, but Russian forces have yet to be able to restore operational maneuver to the battlefield and are instead still relying on their ability to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in the Ukrainian defensive lines to make gradual, tactical advances.
  • Ukrainian forces struck a Russian S-400 air defense system radar in an unspecified area in Kursk Oblast on the night of November 23 to 24.
  • Russia reportedly recruited hundreds of Yemeni nationals to fight in the Russian military amid growing cooperation between Russia, Iran, and Iran-backed Houthi movement.
  • Ukrainian and Russian forces recently advanced in the main Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka.

Read more

‘We Need to Bring This to a Responsible End’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 25

‘We Need to Bring This to a Responsible End’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 25
...
By Katie Livingstone
3h ago
...
By Christopher Stewart
3h ago

Trump’s security adviser Waltz repeats Trump claims about Kyiv; British soldier in International Legion is captured; Ukraine returns Russians from Kursk; Zelensky says cheap energy can’t buy freedom.

Trump NSA Pick Talks Ending the War in Ukraine

US President-elect Donald Trump’s top security advisor called on Sunday for Ukraine and Russia to come to the negotiating table to end the war.

“We need to bring this to a responsible end. We need to restore deterrence, restore peace, and get ahead of this escalation ladder, rather than responding to it,” said Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for the influential role of US National Security Advisor (NSA).

Read more