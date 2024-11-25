Trump NSA Pick Talks Ending the War in Ukraine US President-elect Donald Trump’s top security advisor called on Sunday for Ukraine and Russia to come to the negotiating table to end the war. “We need to bring this to a responsible end. We need to restore deterrence, restore peace, and get ahead of this escalation ladder, rather than responding to it,” said Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for the influential role of US National Security Advisor (NSA). JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. US Representative Michael Waltz, Republican of Florida, speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Advertisement In recent days, Washington has authorized Kyiv to use US-supplied missiles to strike targets in Russian territory and agreed to supply it with landmines, prompting Moscow to respond with the use of an experimental medium-range ballistic missile. Waltz, a noted foreign policy hawk and former US special forces company-grade officer, has been critical of Russia but has, like Trump, opposed increasing aid to Ukraine. He is just one of dozens of controversial officials that Trump has already announced would be nominated or appointed to key federal positions once he takes office in January. Other Topics of Interest Far-Right Candidate Knocks Out Pro-Western PM in Romania’s Presidential Vote Upset in Romanian presidential election as pro-Russian candidate surges ahead. “President Trump has been very clear about the need to end this conflict,” he told US media outlet Fox News on Sunday, per AFP. “We need to be discussing who's at that table, whether it's an agreement, an armistice, how to get both sides to the table, and then what's the framework of a deal?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has in the past ruled out ceding any territory to Russia, and told Fox News on Tuesday that Ukraine would lose the war if Washington pulls funding. Advertisement US President Joe Biden’s administration has promised a smooth transition to Trump, who has pledged major shake-ups on both foreign and domestic policy. On Sunday, Waltz said he had met Biden's NSA Jake Sullivan and warned adversaries abroad against thinking they could gain an advantage in the months before Trump takes office in January. “For our adversaries out there that think this is a time of opportunity that they can play one administration off the other. They’re wrong... we are hand in glove.”

Russia Claims Capture of British Fighter as Ukraine Returns Russians from Kursk A British man reportedly fighting with Ukraine’s International Legion has been captured by Russian forces in Kursk Oblast, according to officials in London. Video screenshot reportedly of former British army veteran James Scott Rhys Anderson, who Moscow says was captured in Russia fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine. Photo: Screen capture of online video. A video of James Scott Rhys Anderson, 22, in military clothing was first spotted on Telegram posts circulated by Russian war bloggers. In the clip, he tells the Russian soldier interviewing him his name and former rank in the British Army. Advertisement Russian state news agency Tass reported capturing a “UK mercenary” that had been “taken prisoner in the Kursk area” of Russia, part of which Ukraine has held since launching a surprise offensive in August. The British Foreign Office said it was “supporting the family of a British man following reports of his detention.” According to the BBC, Anderson joined the International Legion after losing his job and seeing reports on television about the war. He originally traveled to Krakow before reaching Ukraine by bus. Ukraine Sends Back Russians in Occupied Kursk Dozens of residents from Russia’s Kursk border region allegedly took a similar trip – in the opposite direction – returning to Russia from Ukraine following rare and “painstaking” talks between Moscow and Kyiv, according to Russian media on Friday. It was not clear why the residents had been transported into Ukraine, and there was no immediate comment from Kyiv. “Today, 46 residents of the Kursk region returned to Russia from Ukraine as a result of a negotiation process with the Ukrainian side,” Russian human rights ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova said. The residents were all from the Sudzhansky district, home to the border town of Sudzha which Ukraine captured shortly after launching its offensive, according to local governor Alexei Smirnov. Advertisement

“The painstaking and lengthy negotiations to return our fellow countrymen to their homeland have brought results,” he said on Telegram. The residents included 12 children and were returned via Belarus, with all of them being given “all necessary assistance,” he added. One of the children being returned in the deal was three-year-old Darina, her mother, Anastasia Gridina, told AFP. “They are already on the way. In four hours I will meet Darina,” she said. Gridina had gone to Moscow for temporary work, leaving her daughter with her grandmother in the Kursk region village of Lebedevka when Ukraine launched its shock offensive. In October she told AFP she had been pleading for help “everywhere,” even writing a personal letter to President Vladimir Putin. At one point she tried to cross the front line herself, but was forced to turn back. The deal comes at a tense moment in the Ukraine conflict, with Kyiv firing British and US-supplied long-range missiles into Russia and Moscow firing a hypersonic missile at its neighbor. The limited return of civilians, as well as exchanges of captured soldiers and bodies of killed fighters, have become the only areas of cooperation between the two sides, which have been fighting since Moscow launched its full-scale offensive in February 2022. Advertisement

“I do not believe that populism can stop Putin. I do not believe that cheap energy resources can protect your freedom for a long time.” President Volodymyr Zelensky