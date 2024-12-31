Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-31-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-31-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Photos circulating online of a broadcast warning Ukrainians against Russia’s imminent “Oreshnik” missile launch were likely fabricated – not even a Russian hack, as some claimed.
Ukraine’s 1+1 Media rebuffed Monday’s reports that its channels were hacked to broadcast a fake warning regarding an alleged launch of Russia’s “Oreshnik” intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).
“We would like to draw your attention to the fact that at the moment the information about the hacking of the broadcast has not been confirmed – the TV channels are functioning properly. No complaints from providers or viewers have been received.
The two presidents share a strong personal bond, with China’s Xi Jinping calling his Russian counterpart his “best friend” and the latter cherishing his “reliable partner.”
Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to promote “world peace” in a New Year’s message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.
“No matter how the international situation changes, China will remain steadfast in further comprehensively deepening reform... and promoting world peace and development,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Russia’s defense ministry claimed Tuesday that 68 Ukrainian UAVs were downed overnight, with 10 destroyed over the Smolensk region.
A Ukrainian drone attack in western Russia caused a fuel spill and fire at an oil depot, a Russian regional governor said Tuesday.
Vasily Anokhin, the governor of Russia’s Smolensk region – which borders Ukraine – said that Russian air defense systems had “suppressed an attack by Ukrainian” drones in the Yartsevo district.
New Year’s celebrations bring big prisoner exchange; As US pledges $2.5B in more aid, Moscow repeats: no peace without surrender of Ukrainian land; Russian oil tankers still poison Black Sea beaches.
In a prisoner exchange brokered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Moscow and Kyiv on Monday swapped more than 300 prisoners of war ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, AFP reported.
“We are working to free everyone from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the prisoner swap.