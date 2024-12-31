Search

LIVE Updated 45m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-31-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-31-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-31-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
9h ago

Ukrainian Media Rebuffs Fake Oreshnik Launch Warning

Ukrainian Media Rebuffs Fake Oreshnik Launch Warning
...
By Kyiv Post
45m ago

Photos circulating online of a broadcast warning Ukrainians against Russia’s imminent “Oreshnik” missile launch were likely fabricated – not even a Russian hack, as some claimed.

Ukraine’s 1+1 Media rebuffed Monday’s reports that its channels were hacked to broadcast a fake warning regarding an alleged launch of Russia’s “Oreshnik” intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

“We would like to draw your attention to the fact that at the moment the information about the hacking of the broadcast has not been confirmed – the TV channels are functioning properly. No complaints from providers or viewers have been received.

Read more

Xi Vows to Promote ‘World Peace’ in New Year’s Message to Putin: State Media

Xi Vows to Promote ‘World Peace’ in New Year’s Message to Putin: State Media
...
By AFP
1h ago

The two presidents share a strong personal bond, with China’s Xi Jinping calling his Russian counterpart his “best friend” and the latter cherishing his “reliable partner.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to promote “world peace” in a New Year’s message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.

“No matter how the international situation changes, China will remain steadfast in further comprehensively deepening reform... and promoting world peace and development,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Read more

Ukraine’s Smolensk Drone Strike Causes Oil Depot Fire: Russian Governor

Ukraine’s Smolensk Drone Strike Causes Oil Depot Fire: Russian Governor
...
By AFP
1h ago

Russia’s defense ministry claimed Tuesday that 68 Ukrainian UAVs were downed overnight, with 10 destroyed over the Smolensk region.

A Ukrainian drone attack in western Russia caused a fuel spill and fire at an oil depot, a Russian regional governor said Tuesday. 

Vasily Anokhin, the governor of Russia’s Smolensk region – which borders Ukraine – said that Russian air defense systems had “suppressed an attack by Ukrainian” drones in the Yartsevo district. 

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 30, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 30, 2024
...
By ISW
1h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated Russia’s demand that Ukraine renounce its right to sovereignty and territorial integrity as a precondition to start peace talks, indicating that Russia is not interested in good faith negotiations.
  • The Kremlin appears to be prioritizing Russia’s force generation requirements and domestic political stability over efforts to mitigate economic pressure and labor shortages going into 2025.
  • US President Joe Biden announced an additional military aid package for Ukraine worth $2.5 billion on December 30.
  • Russia and Ukraine conducted one of the largest prisoners of war (POW) exchanges in 2024 on December 30, resulting in the return of 189 Ukrainian POWs - some of whom spent over two years in Russian captivity since early 2022.
  • Russian border guards withdrew from the Agarak border checkpoint on the Armenia-Iran border on December 30 after controlling the checkpoint for over 30 years.
  • Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk. Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka.
  • A Russian milblogger who focuses on Russian veteran issues claimed that Russian forces have significantly strengthened the Russian international border with Ukraine since 2022 and no longer overwhelmingly rely on conscripts and alleged deserters as border security.

Read more

‘We Do Not Forget Anyone’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 31

‘We Do Not Forget Anyone’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 31
...
By John Moretti
3h ago

New Year’s celebrations bring big prisoner exchange; As US pledges $2.5B in more aid, Moscow repeats: no peace without surrender of Ukrainian land; Russian oil tankers still poison Black Sea beaches.

Ukraine and Russia swap over 300 prisoners ahead of New Year’s Eve

In a prisoner exchange brokered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Moscow and Kyiv on Monday swapped more than 300 prisoners of war ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, AFP reported.

“We are working to free everyone from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the prisoner swap.

Read more