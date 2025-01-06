Search

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-06-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-06-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

‘Russia is Getting What It Deserves’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 6

By Katie Livingstone
2h ago

Russia confirms Ukrainian forces launch new counterattack in Kursk region; Zelensky says he and Trump can come to a favorable agreement; and two Ukrainian paratroopers capture 14 Russian soldiers.

Russia confirms Ukraine launched new counteroffensive in Kursk 

Russia declared Sunday that Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack in the western border region of Kursk over the weekend.

“At about 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (0600 UTC), in order to halt the advance of Russian troops in the Kursk direction, the enemy launched a counterattack,” the Russian defense ministry stated.

