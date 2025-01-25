Search

LIVE Updated 3h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-25-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-25-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
7h ago

Ukraine-Skeptic Pete Hegseth Confirmed US Defense Secretary After VP Casts Tie-Breaking Senate Vote

By Kyiv Post
3h ago

VP Vance casts tie-breaking vote to name Trump loyalist Pete Hegseth as defense secretary in the narrowest-ever Pentagon confirmation. His inexperience and Ukraine stance raise concern for some.

US Vice President JD Vance cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm former Fox News host Peter Hegseth as the US secretary of defense late Friday night, despite allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and other fears about his ability to lead the world’s most powerful military. 

Three Republican senators voted against President Donald Trump’s pick as secretary of defense, resulting in a 50-50 tie that required Vance to cast the deciding ballot – only the second time in history a vice president has had to intervene to save a cabinet nominee. 

Read more

US Freezes All Foreign Aid – Including Ukraine Funding – in Sweeping ‘America First’ Shift

By Katie Livingstone
7h ago

Trump halts nearly all US foreign aid in surprise memo that appears to stop funding to Ukraine. Explicit exceptions allow only for military assistance to Israel and Egypt, and emergency food programs.

The US – the world’s largest foreign aid provider – abruptly froze nearly all overseas assistance on Friday, with exceptions only for emergency food relief and military funding to Israel and Egypt.

The sweeping order, issued just days after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, appears to halt military assistance to Ukraine.

Read more