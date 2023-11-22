In an interview with British paper the Sun published Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, if you ask Ukrainians if they are ready to cede land to Russia for peace, or “Are you ready to talk to Russians on how to end all this?

“Are you ready for compromise, personally, with Putin and are you tired of this?” Zelenskysaid. “They. will tell you we are not tired,”  “We are ready to stand further.”

Zelensky added that “peace at any price” is impossible because Ukraine does not believe that Putin wants to end the war.

“They want to kill us,” he said. “And we want justice.”

Meanwhile, a Kremlin diplomat said on Tuesday that Russia cannot have peace talks, or “co-exist” with the “current regime” in Kyiv, and will fight back against the NATO-supplied counteroffensive as long as it takes.

“The current regime [in Ukraine] is absolutely toxic,” Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told reporters in Moscow. “We do not see any options for co-existence with it at the moment.”

Also on Tuesday, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, posted on social media that the $100 million US military aid package announced on Monday in Kyiv is basically a “sedative pill” for Zelensky.

“The message about another American arms supply to the regime is nothing more than a sedative pill prepared for Zelensky by overseas ‘benefactors’,” Antonov wrote.

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
Similar topics of Interest

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 

The Russian Embassy went on to say, on Twitter, that the only thing that matters to the United States is the “profit” its weapons manufacturers are allegedly making off of aid to Kyiv.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
John Moretti
John Moretti
John Moretti is a freelance journalist and author dividing his time between Europe and the United States. He has also spent more than a decade working with companies that protect travelers from health and security emergencies abroad. His academic background is in Eastern European Studies, international public policy and counterterrorism.
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Genocidal Rasshist Untermenschen, GRU
Genocidal Rasshist Untermenschen, GRU Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

jee, rasshist use some "me too" speach as "toxic" as they arent them selfes the gropers and grabbers, the attackers and killers
again they turn everything around
the rasshsit perpetrators see them selfes as the victims; they are so pity, the little babies in the kriminal kriminalin in the sunken moskva

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
MarkinTX
MarkinTX Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Allow me to translate the Russian-speak (also known as lies) for you. “Ukraine is on the verge of collapse” means “Russia is on the verge of collapse.” Whatever a Russian says, the truth is the opposite.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous NATO Head and Serbian President Call for Constructive Dialogue
Next » ‘Nowhere Is Safe’ – War in Ukraine Update for Nov 22 (Europe Edition)