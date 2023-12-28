Since the large-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022, Russian forces have unleashed approximately 7,400 missiles and drones over Ukraine, according to a report from the Strategic Communications Center (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“A third of this number comprises S-300 and S-400 missiles, while about 900 are Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and 48 Kinzhal missiles have already been used,” reads the message.

The report states that approximately 3,700 Shahed attack drones were also used in the attacks. The Ukrainian air defenses successfully neutralized about 2,900 of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Ukrainian intelligence estimates that, as of early November, Russia possessed around 870 high-precision missiles of operational-strategic and strategic levels, capable of reaching targets over 350 kilometers away.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), expressed confidence that Russia will struggle to return to pre-war missile production levels. He emphasized that current production volumes fall far short of achieving the missile stock levels observed on Feb. 24, 2022.

Yusov did not confirm nor deny the information suggesting an increase in Russian missile production.

In mid-November, Nataliya Humenyuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Southern Military Command, said that Russian forces have stockpiled over 800 missiles in Crimea in preparation of an anticipated winter bombing campaign targeting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Notably, the stockpile includes Kalibr-type missiles, and the Crimean Peninsula is utilized for launching Onyx-type missiles. The enemy’s buildup of potential is evident, she said.