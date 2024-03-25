Kyiv Post’s sources within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have confirmed that two ballistic missiles were launched from Russian-occupied Crimea toward Kyiv on Monday and were aimed at the SBU offices. Today, March 25, Ukraine is observing the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine. According to sources from the Kyiv Post, the missiles were aimed at the premises where high-ranking SBU officials are located. Both missiles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, were shot down and didn’t reach the target.

Multiple explosions rang out in central Kyiv on Monday, March 25, approximately 30 seconds following the air raid sirens kicked off in the Ukrainian capital, and officials urged residents to take shelter. Kyiv Post reporters in various city districts and adjoining suburbs counted two loud explosions as missiles approached Kyiv around 10:30 a.m. (0830 UTC). Advertisement “Explosions in Kyiv. Go to shelters immediately,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on social media, adding in a later post that emergency services had been dispatched to three districts of the capital. Nine people, including a teenage girl, were injured during a Russian missile attack, where falling debris also damaged at least two buildings in central districts. “Five people were injured in the Pechersky district. Three were treated at the scene. Two were hospitalized,” Klitschko wrote on social media. One of those being treated in a hospital is a 16-year-old girl, he said in an earlier post. Other Topics of Interest Kremlin Using New Tactics to Destroy Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure, FT Reports Now Moscow's goal is to target power plants in less-protected locations and to “eradicate them, because it is impossible to restore power plants in a short time.”

Images distributed by emergency services showed municipal workers in hard hats sifting through piles of rubble next to a large crater. The head of Kyiv’s military administration, Sergiy Popko, confirmed that Russia had attacked with two ballistic missiles launched from the annexed Crimean peninsula in what was the third aerial assault on the capital in five days. He said both missiles had been downed but falling debris crashed into several central districts and damaged two buildings.

“Again this morning Russia is attacking Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. Loud explosions in Kyiv,” the US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, wrote on social media. Advertisement “Ukraine needs our assistance now. There is not a moment to lose,” she added, referencing a $60 billion military aid package held up in the US Congress by House Republicans led by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted footage purporting to show school children running to a shelter at the time of the attack. “This is a reminder that Ukraine urgently requires more air defense, particularly Patriot systems and missiles capable of repelling any Russian attack,” he wrote.