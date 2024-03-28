Blinken and Macron to discuss Ukraine in Paris US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris next week, the State Department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller said, noting that Ukraine will be on the agenda. “Secretary Blinken will meet with French President Macron to discuss support for Ukraine, efforts to prevent escalation of the conflict in Gaza and a number of other important issues,” he said. Macron recently said that he doesn’t rule out sending French soldiers to Ukraine, a stance that other NATO allies to worried was off-message. France has provided approximately 100 SCALP air-launched cruise missiles already, which Ukraine has used to great effect against invading Russian forces. Also, French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu said on March 26 that 78 additional Caesar howitzers would be sent to Kyiv, amid Washington’s legislative paralysis to step up assistance. Advertisement Thirty such 155-millimeter howitzers have already been shipped. SCALP missiles have been credited for striking Russia’s Black Sea fleet’s headquarters on March 24, together with the British equivalent Storm Shadow missiles. That attack led to at least four Russian seacraft being damaged. Russian war commentator suggests use of cluster munitions to wipe out Ukrainian cities Ukraine’s two most populous cities of more than 1 million people, Kyiv and Kharkiv, should be decimated “by each district [neighborhood],” Vladislav Shurygyin, a Russian military blogger, told chief Russian TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov on his evening show in Moscow on March 27. Other Topics of Interest GRAPHIC: Russian Troops Execute 3 Ukrainian POWs in Kherson Region A video released on a Telegram channel shows three captured and unarmed Ukrainian soldiers shot dead in what appears to be a summary execution by Russian forces.

Solovyov replied, “Ukrainians are animals who don’t understand anything human.” He suggested using cluster munitions and wiping out entire towns where Ukrainian soldiers’ wives, children and parents lived. This week, Kharkiv’s main power station was destroyed by Russian projectiles, leaving most of the city in the dark and reliant on electricity from other regional power grids. The main power station was knocked out on March 22. Advertisement Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and three other officials are wanted in the International Criminal Court for crimes stemming from the kidnapping of Ukrainian children, rape, and torture as well as other charges. Russia’s strategy of targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure has been a mainstay vision and civilian targets suffer daily casualties, especially in the regions that border the country. Nearly 10,000 civilians have been killed since February 2022, according to estimates by the United Nations, while Ukraine’s Helsinki Human Rights Group says the real figure is probably higher. Zelensky visits military and civilians in Sumy border region President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Sumy region on Wednesday, in the northeastern part of the country that borders Russia and has suffered from Russian bombardment continually since the start of the full-scale invasion. “Ukraine knows how to be strong,” he said in his nightly address to the nation. “First, our military. I visited our guys who are recovering from injuries and honored them with state awards. I am immensely grateful to the doctors, nurses, and everyone who helps them recover from their injuries.” Advertisement Ukrainian border guards also report periodic attempts by Russian sabotage groups of trying to cross the border on subversion missions. As recently as March 7, they “prevented a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance” unit from infiltrating Ukrainian territory in the Sumy region. The previous month, on Feb. 4, territorial defense forces in the same region prevented a similar operation, said Serhiy Naiev, then-commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on his Telegram social media Telegram feed.

I had a sincere conversation with students studying in the Sumy region. We will definitely make every effort to ensure that Ukraine lives and that our youth have the opportunity to live and develop in Ukraine.



