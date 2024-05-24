On Thursday, representatives from Ukraine’s Finance Ministry met with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund’s European Department and the IMF’s mission in Ukraine. The group discussed the country’s compliance with benchmarks that allow for regular distributions of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) budget of $15.6 billion to Kyiv over four years, part of a broader international IMF allocation of $122 billion in total.

The outcome of the meeting is that Kyiv can expect $4.5 billion this year, pending regular reviews, separated into three tranches.

“Ukraine’s compliance with the conditions under the EFF is crucial, as the implementation of certain measures and policies helps to maintain macro-financial stability and paves the way for the country’s European integration while adapting the financial system to function in an unstable environment. Three more reviews are planned for 2024 under the EFF, which will potentially attract budget support totaling about $4.5 billion,” First Deputy Minister of Finance Denys Uliutin said.

About $880 million has already been sent to Kyiv as a result of the latest, third review. The reviews focus on the government’s fiscal policy and the country’s financial sector performance, and include guidelines to strengthen tax policy and manage public debt.

G7 mulls the amount and legal avenues of Russian-asset-backed loan to Ukraine

At a meeting on the picturesque shores of Lago Maggiore, Italy, the US Treasury Secretary encouraged fellow G7 finance leaders to “continue our collective work on more ambitious options” to get as much assistance to Kyiv as possible by leveraging some $350 billion in frozen Russian assets in the US and the Central European Bank.

Legal hurdles remain, and the final amount has not been finalized, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has proposed a $50 billion loan and has pushed for even harsher sanctions on Russia. It was not clear even whether the other G7 countries would participate or whether the US would have to issue the loan on its own.

“Failure to take additional action is not an option, not for Ukraine’s future and not for the stability of our own economies and the security of our peoples,” Yellen said.

According to AFP, European members of the Group of Seven (which include France, Italy and Germany) worried about creating a precedent in international law and the “risk of serious legal disputes with Moscow,” especially if they follow the American inclination to confiscate the assets outright, rather than keep them frozen in the banks.

Italy’s finance minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said that “a solid legal basis” would have to be established before the group could take up such a measure.

“Now the problem is how we are able to use the future windfall profits to build a loan facility for Ukraine,” he said. “Perhaps for the next political summit in Puglia we will reach a solution,” he added.

The G7 summit is set for mid-July in that southern Italian region.