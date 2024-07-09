Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

According to him, 190 people were wounded in the strikes. Currently, there are 64 people in Kyiv hospitals, 28 in Kryvyi Rih, and six in Dnipro.

As a result of Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on Monday, July 8, over 40 people, including four children, are known to have died, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Telegram.

The number of victims killed and wounded after the missile attack on Kyiv has risen to 31 dead, including four children, and 117 injured as of the morning of July 9, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

However, after this report, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced that another victim, the body of a woman, was recovered from a residential building in the Shevchenkivsky district, where an entire entrance was destroyed during the attack.

“Today, rescuers have pulled five deceased individuals from the rubble of this building. The total number of dead is now 12,” the mayor wrote.

Updated. Operational information from the State Service for Emergency Situations as of 15:30 states that as a result of yesterday's Russian attack on Kyiv, 32 people have died, including 4 children, and 120 have been injured, including 10 children.

All patients from Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital were transferred to other medical institutions. Emergency and rescue work continued throughout the night in some of the places where Russian missiles hit.

“We continue our work to increase the protection of our cities and communities from Russian terror. There will be solutions. The world has the necessary strength for this,” Zelensky said.

Russian forces launched this large-scale attack on Ukraine on Monday, July 8. Initially, Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi district were hit. Later, explosions were heard in Kyiv and other sites.

In total, Russia launched 38 missiles of various types over Ukraine, one of which directly hit the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital. Around 10 a.m. Monday, Russian forces launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, including:

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles

1 3M22 Zirkon cruise missile

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles

14 Kalibr cruise missiles

2 Kh-22 cruise missiles

3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles

The Air Force reported that anti-aircraft defenses managed to destroy 30 missiles: 1 Kinzhal; 3 Iskander-M; 11 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 12 Kalibr cruise missiles; and 3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.

One Russian missile destroyed the Department of Toxicology and damaged four more buildings of the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital. The affected areas include 10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, and part of the only oncology hematology laboratory in Ukraine.

Additionally, Deputy Head of Kyiv City Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said on Radio Svoboda that people may still be under the rubble at two locations in Kyiv after the massive bombardment on July 8.

“We will be able to give an exact answer to this question [Are there people under the rubble?] after the search and rescue operation is completed. There may be people under the rubble, yes,” he said.

Later, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced that the emergency and rescue work at the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv had been completed.

“As a result of the Russian attack on this location, 2 people died and 32 wounded sought medical help. Eight children were hospitalized with injuries,” the minister said.

Currently, search and rescue operations continue at a residential building in the Shevchenkivsky district.