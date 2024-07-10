At the opening of the NATO summit in Washington on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced a major package of often-requested air defenses for Ukraine, even as members were distracted by US Democratic Party worries that he is no longer capable of beating Donald Trump in November’s elections.

The arms deliveries will include four new US-made Patriot air defense systems. In a joint agreement between the US, Germany and Romania, Ukraine will receive even more Patriot batteries, and yet another promised by the Netherlands.

“All told, Ukraine will receive hundreds of additional interceptors over the next year, helping protect Ukrainian cities against Russian missiles and Ukrainian troops facing their attacks on the front lines,” Biden said.

“Before this war, Putin thought NATO would break,” the embattled US president continued, in deliberately forceful tones, punctuated by ovations from members. “Today, NATO is stronger than it’s ever been in its history. When this senseless war began, Ukraine was a free country. Today it’s still a free country and the war will end with Ukraine remaining a free and independent country.”

“Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail.”

In this highly celebrated 75th-anniversary edition of the NATO summit, representatives were reportedly eager to see Biden deliver a strong performance as the 81-year-old patriarch of the leading member of the Alliance. In the two weeks leading up to the summit, Biden has been harshly criticized at home for his embarrassing performance at a June 27 debate with Trump. A growing number of voices in his own party, notably the Democratic leader of the Armed Forces Committee, Adam Smith, have called for him to step aside.

NATO members in Europe, AFP reported, have been nervously eying a potential return to the White House by Trump, who has regularly called out Europe for allegedly not pulling their weight in the defense of Ukraine.

However, as the summit unfolded, Trump tried to position himself as a champion of the Alliance.

In a post on his Truth Social network, Trump said he had “made NATO viable again” by forcing European countries to spend more on their own defenses.

“If it weren’t for me as President, there probably would be no NATO by now,” Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, upon his arrival for the summit in Washington, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for “decisive actions from the US and Europe, actions that will strengthen our warriors.”

Zelensky is slated to meet one-on-one with Biden on Wednesday.