The Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are elite troops specializing in high-complexity missions on land, water, and occupied territories. Their roles include sabotage, aerial reconnaissance, and psychological operations.

Due to their classified nature, details of SSO missions and personnel remain undisclosed. Entry into the SSO is highly selective, with only 10 percent of candidates passing the rigorous training process.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Kyiv Post regularly covers the SSO’s activities during Russia’s war in Ukraine, so we have compiled for you a rundown of their most impressive missions of 2024.

Operation “Citadel” – destruction of Russian-occupied Black Sea platform

In early February, the SSO released footage of their rapid “Citadel” mission, during which troops destroyed a Russian-occupied drilling platform in the Black Sea.

Advertisement

Intelligence revealed that Russia was using the platform to coordinate Shahed kamikaze drone strikes on Ukraine’s southern infrastructure. The platform was also equipped with a Neva-B radar, designed to monitor large open areas, including the northwestern Black Sea.

“With the help of this radar, the Russians controlled the situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” the SSO reported.

Other Topics of Interest Nukes Nukes Nukes! Kremlin’s Hawk Medvedev Extensive 2024 Use of Nuclear Bluff Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has threatened to nuke the West or Ukraine a total of 12 times this year, but none were launched – so far.

The SSO mission, executed by Ukraine’s 73rd SSO Maritime Center, involved careful planning due to constant Russian Navy and Air Force patrols. Under the cover of darkness, SSO boats approached the platform, cleared enemy facilities, and planted explosives. The team then withdrew to a safe distance and detonated the structure.

“As a result, the enemy’s important equipment was captured, and the mast with the antenna was blown up,” the report said.

The 73rd Maritime Center, Ukraine’s elite naval special forces unit, often compared to the US Navy SEALs, specializes in combat diving and maritime operations. The unit has reportedly trained with NATO counterparts from the US, Poland, and Lithuania, earning its reputation as a top-tier special operations force.

Advertisement

Operation “Hoverla” – seizure of a Russian stronghold

Early February was marked by two lightning-flash special operations. The second of these, codenamed “Hoverla,” involved successfully seizing a Russian stronghold from a dominant position of height.

While the location remains undisclosed, the SSO emphasized that the operation significantly improved the operational and tactical situation for the AFU.

“The units of the Defense Forces had not succeeded in taking [the position] under control for several months,” the SSO reported.

Carefully planned and coordinated with conventional Defense Force units, the operation included fire support, radio-electronic warfare, and drones. Footage showed the assault team advancing on the stronghold, engaging in combat, and successfully capturing the position. Two Russian paratroopers were taken prisoner. Following the SSO’s success, other Defense Force units secured the area.

Advertisement

In mid-March, the SSO released a video showcasing the operation, as revealed by the battle group’s operators.

“The enemy defended these positions for a long time, controlling a large area and obstructing the actions of Ukrainian units,” the video caption read.

The SSO also revealed that they had conducted similar successful operations previously.