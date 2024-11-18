Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-18-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-18-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The sequel, called S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, was first announced in 2010 and postponed several times.
Ukrainian studio GSC will on Wednesday release a long-awaited sequel to its hit S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game, fine tuned during the Russian invasion which forced many of its staff to leave the country.
The post-Apocalyptic first-person shooter game is set in a fictional version of the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was hit by a deadly accident in 1986.
Seoul and Washington have earlier accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the United States and the West are using the Ukrainian military as "shock troops" to fight Russia and risk triggering a global conflict, state media reported Monday.
with experts saying Kim was eager for Moscow's advanced technology, plus battle experience for his troops, in return.
A rocket strike on a Sumy apartment building killed 11, including children. Russian forces later targeted the city’s infrastructure, causing power outages. Sumy declared two days of mourning
A ballistic missile struck a nine-story apartment building in Sumy on the evening of Sunday, Nov.17, killing 11 people, including a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, city authorities reported. The attack also injured 84 people, among them 11 children.
Some Ukrainian Americans came to the conclusion during the US presidential election that a win by the former president would be good for Ukraine as he is a serial “winner.”
During the 2024 U.S. presidential election, several Ukrainian Americans said they believed that former President Donald Trump would be a good option for both the US and Ukraine. They argued that Trump would be tough on Russian President Vladimir Putin and could negotiate a deal with Putin because the former president is a “winner.”
Three years ago, Nataliya Hrabarchuk was a preschool teacher but on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 17 she took out a Kh-101 missile with an “Igla” MANPADS missile.
A video, posted on the Facebook page of Ukraine’s Western Air Command on Sunday, showed Natalia Hrabarchuk, a former kindergarten teacher now a volunteer member of the command’s air defense forces, using a 9K38 Igla (NATO: SA-18 Grouse) Man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) launcher to bring down an incoming Russian cruise missile.
On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 17 Russian forces launched a massive 120-missile and 90-Shahed attack drone assault on Ukraine, one of the largest since the 2022 full-scale invasion according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Biden allows Kyiv to employ US-made weapons inside Russia; Poland first among allies to welcome the latest, “way too late” development; Biden meets with G20 to talk Ukraine, Gaza, Trump.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, sources told Reuters.
The move follows months of pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to allow Ukraine’s military to use US weapons to hit military targets inside Russia.