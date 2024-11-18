Search

LIVE Updated 1h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-18-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-18-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-18-2024
By Kyiv Post
9h ago

Long Delayed Ukrainian S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Video Game Sequel Set For Release Amid War

Long Delayed Ukrainian S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Video Game Sequel Set For Release Amid War
By AFP
1h ago

The sequel, called S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, was first announced in 2010 and postponed several times.

Ukrainian studio GSC will on Wednesday release a long-awaited sequel to its hit S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game, fine tuned during the Russian invasion which forced many of its staff to leave the country.

The post-Apocalyptic first-person shooter game is set in a fictional version of the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was hit by a deadly accident in 1986.

North Korea’s Kim Slams US, West over Ukraine

North Korea's Kim Slams US, West over Ukraine
By AFP
1h ago

Seoul and Washington have earlier accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the United States and the West are using the Ukrainian military as "shock troops" to fight Russia and risk triggering a global conflict, state media reported Monday.

Seoul and Washington have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, with experts saying Kim was eager for Moscow's advanced technology, plus battle experience for his troops, in return.

Russia’s Missile Attack on Sumy: 11 Killed, 84 Injured, City Plunged into Darkness

Russia's Missile Attack on Sumy: 11 Killed, 84 Injured, City Plunged into Darkness
By Kyiv Post
1h ago

A rocket strike on a Sumy apartment building killed 11, including children. Russian forces later targeted the city’s infrastructure, causing power outages. Sumy declared two days of mourning

A ballistic missile struck a nine-story apartment building in Sumy on the evening of Sunday, Nov.17, killing 11 people, including a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, city authorities reported. The attack also injured 84 people, among them 11 children.

Will Trump’s Attitude to the War in Ukraine Differ Second Time Around?

Will Trump's Attitude to the War in Ukraine Differ Second Time Around?
By Mark Temnycky
2h ago

Some Ukrainian Americans came to the conclusion during the US presidential election that a win by the former president would be good for Ukraine as he is a serial “winner.”

The Donbas Conflict During Trump’s First Term and What

During the 2024 U.S. presidential election, several Ukrainian Americans said they  believed that former President Donald Trump would be a good option for both the US and Ukraine. They argued that Trump would be tough on Russian President Vladimir Putin and could negotiate a deal with Putin because the former president is a “winner.”

Former Preschool Teacher Downs Russian Cruise Missile with Her First “Live” Shoot

Former Preschool Teacher Downs Russian Cruise Missile with Her First "Live" Shoot
By Kyiv Post
2h ago

Three years ago, Nataliya Hrabarchuk was a preschool teacher but on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 17 she took out a Kh-101 missile with an “Igla” MANPADS missile.

A video, posted on the Facebook page of Ukraine’s Western Air Command on Sunday, showed Natalia Hrabarchuk, a former kindergarten teacher now a volunteer member of the command’s air defense forces, using a 9K38 Igla (NATO: SA-18 Grouse) Man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) launcher to bring down an incoming Russian cruise missile.

On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 17 Russian forces launched a massive 120-missile and 90-Shahed attack drone assault on Ukraine, one of the largest since the 2022 full-scale invasion according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 17, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 17, 2024
By ISW
2h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The New York Times (NYT) and Washington Post reported that US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukrainian forces to use US-provided ATACMS in limited strikes against Russian and North Korean military targets within Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian forces damaged Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the largest missile and drone strike since August 2024 on the night of November 16 to 17.
  • Russian forces continue to innovate their long-range strike packages and likely included relatively ineffective sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles in the November 16 to 17 strike package as decoys to distract and exhaust Ukrainian air defenses.
  • Ukrainian forces struck a defense industrial factory in the Udmurt Republic for the first time on the morning of November 17.
  • North Korea reportedly continues to provide military support to Russia, including the provision of rocket and artillery systems and potential additional troop deployments, which is likely to impact Russia's military operations in the short term, but its long-term benefits likely remain limited.
  • Russian forces will likely focus on seizing frontline Ukrainian towns and cities during Winter 2024-2025 through urban combat amid efforts to offset Ukrainian drone advantages and possible Russian armored vehicle constraints.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin's maximalist objectives demanding full Ukrainian capitulation remain unchanged, but a prominent Kremlin-affiliated milblogger appears to be trying to repackage longstanding Kremlin territorial claims to southern Ukraine as less severe "peace proposals" that would actually militarily threaten Ukraine, Moldova, and NATO.
  • Abkhazian oppositionists continued protests on November 17 calling for the resignation of the de facto Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove, and Vuhledar.
  • Russian milbloggers continued to applaud their reported role in removing frontline 3rd Combined Arms Army (CAA, formerly 2nd Luhansk People's Republic Army Corps [LNR AC]) commanders after the commanders submitted false reports about Russian advances in the Siversk direction.

‘Way Too Late’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 18

'Way Too Late' – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 18
By Christopher Stewart
3h ago
By Katie Livingstone
3h ago

Biden allows Kyiv to employ US-made weapons inside Russia; Poland first among allies to welcome the latest, “way too late” development; Biden meets with G20 to talk Ukraine, Gaza, Trump.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, sources told Reuters.

The move follows months of pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to allow Ukraine’s military to use US weapons to hit military targets inside Russia.

