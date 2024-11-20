Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 34m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-20-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-20-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-20-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
8h ago

US Warns of ’Significant’ Missile Attack on Ukraine as Kremlin Vows Response for ATACAMS Strike

US Warns of ’Significant’ Missile Attack on Ukraine as Kremlin Vows Response for ATACAMS Strike
...
By Kyiv Post
34m ago

The warning comes amid tensions following Ukraine’s alleged use of US-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles against a military facility in Russia.

The US Embassy in Kyiv has warned American citizens about a potential large-scale missile strike on Ukraine, expected on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The warning was issued on the embassy’s website, citing specific intelligence about the threat.

“The US Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on Nov. 20. Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the statement read.

Read more

Russia Says Ukraine’s ATACMS Strikes Mark ’New Phase’ of War

Russia Says Ukraine’s ATACMS Strikes Mark ’New Phase’ of War
...
By AFP
1h ago

Ukraine used the missiles to target a military facility in the Bryansk region days after Washington gave the green light for Kyiv to use the long-range weapons against Russian targets.

Russia said on Tuesday that Ukraine's use of long-range ATACMS missiles against its territory marked a "new phase of the Western war" against Moscow, and vowed to react "accordingly."

Ukraine used the missiles to target a military facility in Russia's Bryansk border region overnight, Moscow said, just days after Washington gave the green light for Kyiv to use the long-range weapons against Russian targets.

Read more

‘Smoke Screens Protect Troops’ as Ukrainian Tanks Strike Russian Forces and Evade FPV Drones in Kurakhove

‘Smoke Screens Protect Troops’ as Ukrainian Tanks Strike Russian Forces and Evade FPV Drones in Kurakhove
...
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1h ago

Video: Age-old battlefield tricks adapted for the Game of Drones: Ukrainian Leopard tanks in Kurakhove strike Russian forces, retreat under smoke to avoid drone attacks, supported by a second Leopard.

Circulating online is a video showing a Ukrainian tank firing at buildings where Russians were hiding, then deploying a smoke screen and retreating, while a second tank, providing cover, comes under attack from an enemy FPV drone.

According to reports, the events took place in Kurakhove, a frontline town in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The tanks of the 46th Airborne Brigade struck Russian forces in the ruins of a shell-hit area from close range.

Read more

Russia Guards Combat Dolphins in Crimea With Pantsir-S1 (SA-22) System

Russia Guards Combat Dolphins in Crimea With Pantsir-S1 (SA-22) System
...
By Kyiv Post
1h ago

Pantsir-S1 missile system is not only guarding an oil depot and ammo warehouses but also a tank training range, an airfield, and a combat dolphin training facility in Russian-occupied Sevastopol.

The Atesh guerrilla movement has uncovered the deployment of a multimillion-dollar Pantsir-S1 missile system protecting key facilities in Sevastopol, Crimea, which is under Russian occupation. The group released photographs confirming the discovery.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 19, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 19, 2024
...
By ISW
1h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces have defended against Russia's full-scale invasion for 1,000 days and continue to demonstrate incredible resilience against Russian aggression.
  • Ukraine continues to improve its warfighting capabilities and prepare itself to be self-sustainable in the long term.
  • Ukrainian forces conducted the first ATAMCS strike on Russian territory overnight on November 18 to 19, hitting a Russian ammunition depot in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast — days after obtaining permission to conduct such strikes.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin signed Russia's updated nuclear doctrine on November 19 in a clear response to the Biden Administration's decision to greenlight long-range strikes into Russia and as part of Putin's ongoing efforts to influence Western decision-makers into shying away from providing additional support to Ukraine.
  • Russia’s adoption of an amended nuclear doctrine is the latest iteration of now-frequent Russian nuclear saber-rattling and does not represent a substantial change in Russia’s nuclear posture, doctrine, or the threat of the employment of nuclear weapons.
  • The Kremlin has continuously attempted to use nuclear saber-rattling to deter Western military support for Ukraine, and the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to inject nuclear threats into the information space indicates that the Kremlin is concerned about the battlefield impacts of Ukrainian strikes into Russia with Western-provided weapons.
  • Ukraine only recently has started receiving the weapons systems and military capabilities necessary to wage modern large-scale combat operations, and Ukraine may be able to conduct operationally significant counteroffensives in the future, provided the West reinforces building Ukrainian capabilities at scale.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in the main Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area, and Ukrainian forces recently advanced north of Kharkiv City.

Read more

‘If They Cut, I Think We Will Lose’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 20

‘If They Cut, I Think We Will Lose’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 20
...
By Katie Livingstone
8h ago

Multiple officials confirm first Ukrainian strikes inside Russia with US-made long-range weapons; Zelensky talks worst-case scenario if US aid is cut off; Russia mass produces radiation shelters

US officials confirmed that Ukraine attacked targets inside Russia using ATACMS missiles on Tuesday, according to multiple anonymous sources speaking to American outlets. 

CNN reported that "Ukraine hit a Russian weapons arsenal with US-provided missiles that it used to strike across the border for the first time, according to two U.S. officials. Similar reports appeared in NPR and The New York Times but no further details were provided.

Read more