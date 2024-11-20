Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-20-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-20-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The warning comes amid tensions following Ukraine’s alleged use of US-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles against a military facility in Russia.
The US Embassy in Kyiv has warned American citizens about a potential large-scale missile strike on Ukraine, expected on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The warning was issued on the embassy’s website, citing specific intelligence about the threat.
“The US Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on Nov. 20. Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the statement read.
Ukraine used the missiles to target a military facility in the Bryansk region days after Washington gave the green light for Kyiv to use the long-range weapons against Russian targets.
Russia said on Tuesday that Ukraine's use of long-range ATACMS missiles against its territory marked a "new phase of the Western war" against Moscow, and vowed to react "accordingly."
Video: Age-old battlefield tricks adapted for the Game of Drones: Ukrainian Leopard tanks in Kurakhove strike Russian forces, retreat under smoke to avoid drone attacks, supported by a second Leopard.
Circulating online is a video showing a Ukrainian tank firing at buildings where Russians were hiding, then deploying a smoke screen and retreating, while a second tank, providing cover, comes under attack from an enemy FPV drone.
According to reports, the events took place in Kurakhove, a frontline town in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The tanks of the 46th Airborne Brigade struck Russian forces in the ruins of a shell-hit area from close range.
Pantsir-S1 missile system is not only guarding an oil depot and ammo warehouses but also a tank training range, an airfield, and a combat dolphin training facility in Russian-occupied Sevastopol.
The Atesh guerrilla movement has uncovered the deployment of a multimillion-dollar Pantsir-S1 missile system protecting key facilities in Sevastopol, Crimea, which is under Russian occupation. The group released photographs confirming the discovery.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Multiple officials confirm first Ukrainian strikes inside Russia with US-made long-range weapons; Zelensky talks worst-case scenario if US aid is cut off; Russia mass produces radiation shelters
US officials confirmed that Ukraine attacked targets inside Russia using ATACMS missiles on Tuesday, according to multiple anonymous sources speaking to American outlets.
CNN reported that "Ukraine hit a Russian weapons arsenal with US-provided missiles that it used to strike across the border for the first time, according to two U.S. officials. Similar reports appeared in NPR and The New York Times but no further details were provided.